Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Kariba Dam rehab 80% complete

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
The ongoing Kariba Dam Rehabilitation Project, currently at an 80 percent completion stage, encompasses the reshaping of the Plunge Pool and refurbishments of the Spillway. This comprehensive endeavor is anticipated to extend the dam's lifespan by 60 years.

Progress on this US$294.2 million project is advancing well toward its conclusion, with the Zambezi River Authority and the primary funding partner, the European Union (EU), expressing optimism about its commissioning in 2025.

The Kariba Dam, constructed in the 1950s and commissioned in 1960, is responsible for regulating water levels in Lake Kariba. The dam wall faced a significant threat due to increased swirling and the identification of scouring and preferential erosion along a weak fault zone near the dam's foundations. The rehabilitation work was imperative to avert the potential loss of life for at least 500,000 people and to prevent over three million individuals from becoming economically incapacitated in the event of a dam wall collapse.

Notably, the Kariba Dam generates approximately 2,000 megawatts of clean electricity, benefiting both Zimbabwe and Zambia. This hydropower source also supports livelihoods through fishing and tourism.

During a recent visit to inspect the rehabilitation works, an EU delegation, including EU Ambassador to Zimbabwe Jobst von Kirchmann, EU Ambassador to Zambia and Comesa Karolina Stasiak, Zimbabwe's Energy and Power Development Minister Edgar Moyo, and ZRA board co-chairperson Dr. Gloria Magombo, emphasized the significant impact of this project. Dr. Magombo, also serving as Zimbabwe Energy Ministry's permanent secretary, co-chairs the board alongside her Zambian counterpart.

Dr. Magombo stated that the rehabilitation works would extend the dam's lifespan by 60 years, ensuring uninterrupted power generation. The EU is providing substantial funding for this project.

Zambezi River Authority's director of projects and dam management services, Eng Sithembinkosi Mhlanga, explained that the rehabilitation work on the plunge pool involved reinforcing the bedrock with concrete. This operation entailed excavating the rock surrounding the pool's walls, which had been eroded by spilling water.

Ambassador von Kirchmann emphasized the commitment of EU institutions and EU Member States to mobilizing financial resources for sustainable and high-quality projects in Africa. He regarded the rehabilitation of the Kariba Dam as a flagship initiative of the Global Gateway Initiatives, emphasizing that sustainable development transcends borders.

Ambassador Karolina Stasiak underscored the project's importance in securing access to clean, reliable, and affordable energy, acknowledging that unforeseen challenges, including the Covid-19 pandemic, have extended the project's timeline. Europe is dedicated to providing financial support to Zimbabwe and Zambia.

Minister Moyo praised the significant efforts made and urged contractors to expedite the project's completion. He stressed the importance of delivering high-quality work on schedule to ensure value for money for both governments and corporate partners.

Additionally, Minister Moyo mentioned the commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals on Clean Energy (SDG No. 7) and the construction of additional dams along the shared section of the Zambezi River, common to Zimbabwe and Zambia. He invited cooperating partners to consider further collaboration on projects such as Batoka Gorge and Devils Gorge hydro-electric schemes.

The rehabilitation project involves Razel Bec (a French company) and GE Hydro France, with Freyssinet International as the contractor. Funding is provided in the form of grants and loans from the African Development Bank, the European Union, the Government of Sweden, and the World Bank, made available to Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Source - The Herald

Must Read

Drunk businessman loses firearm

60 mins ago | 155 Views

Woman in savage hammer attack on hubby's face

2 hrs ago | 217 Views

Ezra Tshisa changed Freddie Gwala's life

2 hrs ago | 376 Views

Man runs away with condom on after foiled rape attempt

2 hrs ago | 320 Views

Herdboy rapes goat to death

2 hrs ago | 320 Views

CCC crisis deepens

2 hrs ago | 505 Views

SADC observer mission final report reinforces claim Zimbabwe poll was flawed

3 hrs ago | 653 Views

Mnangagwa accepts Chamisa's request for dialogue

3 hrs ago | 1294 Views

No peace for Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 787 Views

Zimbabwe inflation to hit 400% by year end, says IMF

3 hrs ago | 150 Views

Brito gives Madinda Ndlovu, Luphahla freedom to implement their own ideas

3 hrs ago | 153 Views

'Mnangagwa's govt must protect Gukurahundi plaques'

3 hrs ago | 45 Views

EU injects US$120m towards Kariba Dam rehab

3 hrs ago | 101 Views

Outcry over Beitbridge crack team operations

3 hrs ago | 229 Views

Mental health cases spike in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 72 Views

'Zimbabwe not yet ready to develop lithium batteries'

3 hrs ago | 99 Views

Mnangagwa says Zimbabwe will continue to enjoy peace

3 hrs ago | 36 Views

'Zimbabwe to revert to local currency'

3 hrs ago | 369 Views

Chamisa's MPs refuse to disengage

3 hrs ago | 232 Views

Bulawayo's 2024 proposed budget riles residents

3 hrs ago | 33 Views

Gold ore fight turns fatal

3 hrs ago | 102 Views

Japajapa starts serving jail term

3 hrs ago | 303 Views

Zimbabwe police intensifies blitz on motorists

3 hrs ago | 126 Views

Mnangagwa reiterates call for mono-currency

3 hrs ago | 147 Views

Cantankerous apologists protest Mumba 'has criminal record' but accept Zanu PF live vote rigging and murderous agendas

12 hrs ago | 539 Views

Man in dock for catapulting girlfriend

12 hrs ago | 406 Views

Old Mutual announces 2nd financial literacy kids Bootcamp

12 hrs ago | 62 Views

Bulawayo Business Network celebrates Obert Mpofu's birthday

13 hrs ago | 315 Views

SADC Electoral Observation Mission [SEOM] on Zimbabwe final report out

13 hrs ago | 801 Views

Prophet Isaiah Sovi storms Botswana for a 2 day Prophetic crusade

13 hrs ago | 168 Views

Ukrainian smuggled into Zimbabwe, Immigration officers in trouble

13 hrs ago | 805 Views

WATCH: Gushungo robbed at knifepoint

13 hrs ago | 425 Views

Old Mutual Zimbabwe empowers women in Mutare

14 hrs ago | 26 Views

Former Victoria Falls mayor convicted of fraud

14 hrs ago | 193 Views

LEADERSHIP IN CRISIS: Chamisa's accountability problem and the erosion of trust in Zimbabwean politics

14 hrs ago | 657 Views

Zimbabwe-listed companies get leeway to report financials in US dollars

15 hrs ago | 129 Views

NRZ, war vet deal fails to take off for the past 20 years

16 hrs ago | 188 Views

CCC MP's warrant of arrest cancelled after showing up in court

17 hrs ago | 476 Views

Professor Chan says Chamisa's decision lacks strategic depth and plan

18 hrs ago | 1073 Views

Welshman Ncube doesn't want to be involved in 'kindergarten politics'

18 hrs ago | 1516 Views

CCC MPs ignore Chamisa directive to disengage?

18 hrs ago | 1685 Views

Chamisa's MPs, councillors ordered to report for duty or risk more recalls

18 hrs ago | 771 Views

CCC gives Mudenda two weeks to reverse recalls

19 hrs ago | 242 Views

Chamisa vows dire measures

19 hrs ago | 508 Views

Thunderstorms and violent winds expected

19 hrs ago | 549 Views

USAid allocates US$1 million to Zimbabwe returnees

19 hrs ago | 284 Views

Suspected donkey thief axed to death

19 hrs ago | 160 Views

Zanu-PF takes campaign to Gutu West by-election

19 hrs ago | 147 Views

Zanu-PF pledges to support Palestine

19 hrs ago | 96 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days