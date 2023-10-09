Gold ore fight turns fatal

News / Local

by Staff reporter

A 27-year-old artisanal miner from Gokwe lost his life on Tuesday in a tragic incident when he was fatally stabbed by his colleagues during a dispute over the division of gold ore.Evince Mapfumo, the victim, was declared dead upon arrival at Shurugwi District Hospital. The suspects, Onias Tione (23) and Nunyaradzi Marufu (25), were arrested and are facing charges of murder.Midlands provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko, confirmed the incident, stating that a heated altercation over the distribution of gold led to the unfortunate outcome. The incident transpired in the Wanderer mining area in Shurugwi.On October 10, the victim and the suspects had collectively extracted 16 grams of gold. They had agreed to share the proceeds the following day. However, a fierce confrontation ensued when, on the next day, the suspects only accounted for four grams, leaving Mapfumo with nothing.In the midst of the dispute, the suspects attacked the victim, inflicting multiple stab wounds all over his body, which resulted in his loss of consciousness. An onlooker intervened and promptly rushed Mapfumo to the hospital, where he was declared dead upon arrival.In an unrelated incident, a 46-year-old man from Gokwe is currently fighting for his life after being assaulted by four men who accused him of stealing a donkey. The victim, Witness Sibanda, was at a local tuckshop in Mafa village when he was confronted by Bright Mafa and his brothers, Bhodhlo, Blessed, and Dashday Siziba, who were armed with machetes, knobkerries, and axes. They accused Sibanda of livestock theft, and one of the suspects allegedly struck him on the head with an axe before he was taken to the hospital.