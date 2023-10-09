Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Gold ore fight turns fatal

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
A 27-year-old artisanal miner from Gokwe lost his life on Tuesday in a tragic incident when he was fatally stabbed by his colleagues during a dispute over the division of gold ore.

Evince Mapfumo, the victim, was declared dead upon arrival at Shurugwi District Hospital. The suspects, Onias Tione (23) and Nunyaradzi Marufu (25), were arrested and are facing charges of murder.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko, confirmed the incident, stating that a heated altercation over the distribution of gold led to the unfortunate outcome. The incident transpired in the Wanderer mining area in Shurugwi.

On October 10, the victim and the suspects had collectively extracted 16 grams of gold. They had agreed to share the proceeds the following day. However, a fierce confrontation ensued when, on the next day, the suspects only accounted for four grams, leaving Mapfumo with nothing.

In the midst of the dispute, the suspects attacked the victim, inflicting multiple stab wounds all over his body, which resulted in his loss of consciousness. An onlooker intervened and promptly rushed Mapfumo to the hospital, where he was declared dead upon arrival.

In an unrelated incident, a 46-year-old man from Gokwe is currently fighting for his life after being assaulted by four men who accused him of stealing a donkey. The victim, Witness Sibanda, was at a local tuckshop in Mafa village when he was confronted by Bright Mafa and his brothers, Bhodhlo, Blessed, and Dashday Siziba, who were armed with machetes, knobkerries, and axes. They accused Sibanda of livestock theft, and one of the suspects allegedly struck him on the head with an axe before he was taken to the hospital.

Source - southern eye

Must Read

Drunk businessman loses firearm

30 mins ago | 69 Views

Woman in savage hammer attack on hubby's face

1 hr ago | 161 Views

Ezra Tshisa changed Freddie Gwala's life

1 hr ago | 258 Views

Man runs away with condom on after foiled rape attempt

1 hr ago | 227 Views

Herdboy rapes goat to death

1 hr ago | 226 Views

CCC crisis deepens

2 hrs ago | 372 Views

SADC observer mission final report reinforces claim Zimbabwe poll was flawed

2 hrs ago | 550 Views

Mnangagwa accepts Chamisa's request for dialogue

3 hrs ago | 1126 Views

No peace for Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 696 Views

Zimbabwe inflation to hit 400% by year end, says IMF

3 hrs ago | 133 Views

Brito gives Madinda Ndlovu, Luphahla freedom to implement their own ideas

3 hrs ago | 137 Views

'Mnangagwa's govt must protect Gukurahundi plaques'

3 hrs ago | 41 Views

EU injects US$120m towards Kariba Dam rehab

3 hrs ago | 93 Views

Outcry over Beitbridge crack team operations

3 hrs ago | 198 Views

Mental health cases spike in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 62 Views

'Zimbabwe not yet ready to develop lithium batteries'

3 hrs ago | 88 Views

Mnangagwa says Zimbabwe will continue to enjoy peace

3 hrs ago | 28 Views

'Zimbabwe to revert to local currency'

3 hrs ago | 319 Views

Chamisa's MPs refuse to disengage

3 hrs ago | 202 Views

Bulawayo's 2024 proposed budget riles residents

3 hrs ago | 24 Views

Kariba Dam rehab 80% complete

3 hrs ago | 66 Views

Japajapa starts serving jail term

3 hrs ago | 270 Views

Zimbabwe police intensifies blitz on motorists

3 hrs ago | 115 Views

Mnangagwa reiterates call for mono-currency

3 hrs ago | 139 Views

Cantankerous apologists protest Mumba 'has criminal record' but accept Zanu PF live vote rigging and murderous agendas

11 hrs ago | 524 Views

Man in dock for catapulting girlfriend

11 hrs ago | 388 Views

Old Mutual announces 2nd financial literacy kids Bootcamp

12 hrs ago | 61 Views

Bulawayo Business Network celebrates Obert Mpofu's birthday

12 hrs ago | 306 Views

SADC Electoral Observation Mission [SEOM] on Zimbabwe final report out

12 hrs ago | 791 Views

Prophet Isaiah Sovi storms Botswana for a 2 day Prophetic crusade

13 hrs ago | 164 Views

Ukrainian smuggled into Zimbabwe, Immigration officers in trouble

13 hrs ago | 795 Views

WATCH: Gushungo robbed at knifepoint

13 hrs ago | 416 Views

Old Mutual Zimbabwe empowers women in Mutare

13 hrs ago | 26 Views

Former Victoria Falls mayor convicted of fraud

13 hrs ago | 192 Views

LEADERSHIP IN CRISIS: Chamisa's accountability problem and the erosion of trust in Zimbabwean politics

14 hrs ago | 637 Views

Zimbabwe-listed companies get leeway to report financials in US dollars

15 hrs ago | 128 Views

NRZ, war vet deal fails to take off for the past 20 years

15 hrs ago | 188 Views

CCC MP's warrant of arrest cancelled after showing up in court

16 hrs ago | 472 Views

Professor Chan says Chamisa's decision lacks strategic depth and plan

17 hrs ago | 1064 Views

Welshman Ncube doesn't want to be involved in 'kindergarten politics'

18 hrs ago | 1501 Views

CCC MPs ignore Chamisa directive to disengage?

18 hrs ago | 1664 Views

Chamisa's MPs, councillors ordered to report for duty or risk more recalls

18 hrs ago | 768 Views

CCC gives Mudenda two weeks to reverse recalls

18 hrs ago | 239 Views

Chamisa vows dire measures

18 hrs ago | 503 Views

Thunderstorms and violent winds expected

18 hrs ago | 540 Views

USAid allocates US$1 million to Zimbabwe returnees

18 hrs ago | 280 Views

Suspected donkey thief axed to death

18 hrs ago | 156 Views

Zanu-PF takes campaign to Gutu West by-election

18 hrs ago | 145 Views

Zanu-PF pledges to support Palestine

18 hrs ago | 95 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days