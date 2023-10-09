Bulawayo's 2024 proposed budget riles residents

News / Local

by Staff reporter

On Wednesday, Bulawayo residents expressed strong disapproval, criticizing the local authority for proposing significant annual budgets while making limited progress in enhancing service delivery within the city. This discussion arose as the local authority presented its proposed budget of US$264 million for the upcoming year.A resident, identified as Msimanga from Willsgroove Park, voiced concerns that the proposed budget was excessively high and not within the reach of many low-income households. Msimanga questioned the wisdom of carrying over the same budget from 2023 to 2024, especially since there had been minimal improvement in service delivery during the current year. He suggested that prioritizing specific services for immediate attention might yield better results.Another resident, Joshua Moyo from ward 12, recommended that the council consider imposing fines on vendors who relieve themselves in alleyways in the central business district as part of efforts to enhance cleanliness in the city.Acting town clerk, Sikhangele Zhou, assured residents that the council was committed to improving service delivery for the benefit of ratepayers. She mentioned plans to respond swiftly to issues like burst water and sewer pipes and to acquire urgently needed equipment for refuse collection and road maintenance.Mayor David Coltart reassured residents that their concerns would be taken into consideration. He acknowledged the deplorable state of the city's roads and the challenges of water supply. He emphasized the need for collaboration and working within the constraints of the national context.In 2022, the council announced a budget of US$158 million for the year 2023, but residents expressed dissatisfaction during the meeting, as they felt many of their expectations had not been met through that budget.Tawanda Ruzive, Chairperson of the finance and development committee, had unveiled a revenue budget of US$157.99 million in 2022 and proposed to allocate US$106 million for crucial infrastructure development projects. It's worth noting that the Bulawayo City Council (BCC) currently indexes all its bills in US dollars, but residents have the option to pay the local currency equivalent at the prevailing official exchange rate.