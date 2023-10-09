Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Mnangagwa says Zimbabwe will continue to enjoy peace

by Staff reporter
28 mins ago | Views
President Mnangagwa delivered a reassuring message to the nation, affirming that Zimbabwe will continue to bask in the current peaceful and harmonious environment, a result of the recent credible and tranquil harmonized elections.

The harmonized elections that took place on August 23/24 marked a significant achievement in Zimbabwe's democratic progress. These elections afforded citizens the opportunity to exercise their democratic right, contributing to the strengthening of democratic institutions within the nation.

President Mnangagwa secured victory in the Presidential election with 2,350,711 votes, representing 52.6 percent of the total vote, surpassing his closest rival, CCC's Mr. Nelson Chamisa, who obtained 1,967,343 votes, equivalent to 44 percent.

Speaking to delegates at the 9th CEO Africa Roundtable conference in Victoria Falls, President Mnangagwa emphasized that the gathering coincided with the successful and credible conduct of the general elections on August 23 and 24.

He celebrated the peaceful atmosphere that prevailed during the electoral cycle, underscoring that this state of affairs disappointed detractors who had anticipated unrest.

"The country is enjoying peace across the board. We have been experiencing peace for a long time in our recent history. We are going through peaceful processes, and I can assure you that we will continue to preach peace, love, harmony, and unity among our people," President Mnangagwa affirmed.

He noted that the 9th CEO Africa Roundtable conference convened in the aftermath of the successful, free, and fair harmonized general elections, which had defied the expectations of those who had not foreseen a peaceful outcome.

President Mnangagwa has consistently encouraged Zimbabweans to uphold peace and unity, emphasizing that despite the changing political landscape through elections, citizens remain an integral part of the nation.

Throughout the election period, President Mnangagwa advocated for non-violence and unity among the Zimbabwean people.

Since taking office in 2017, he has called for a peaceful coexistence and established the Political Actors Dialogue platform, extending an open invitation to opposition parties to engage in a dialogue for the sake of national unity.

This door to dialogue remains open, underlining his commitment to unity among Zimbabweans, regardless of their political affiliations.

In President Mnangagwa's vision of a developed Zimbabwe by 2030, peace and unity are fundamental prerequisites, essential for achieving the nation's objectives.

The nation is currently experiencing economic growth, with prospects indicating that the country is on course to realize its 2030 vision, driven by the prevailing peace and unity.

The rapid industrialization and modernization of Zimbabwe are driven by its people who harness their talents to construct infrastructure such as roads and dams, contributing to the country's advancement.

Source - the chronicle

Must Read

Drunk businessman loses firearm

1 hr ago | 157 Views

Woman in savage hammer attack on hubby's face

2 hrs ago | 217 Views

Ezra Tshisa changed Freddie Gwala's life

2 hrs ago | 380 Views

Man runs away with condom on after foiled rape attempt

2 hrs ago | 320 Views

Herdboy rapes goat to death

2 hrs ago | 322 Views

CCC crisis deepens

2 hrs ago | 512 Views

SADC observer mission final report reinforces claim Zimbabwe poll was flawed

3 hrs ago | 656 Views

Mnangagwa accepts Chamisa's request for dialogue

3 hrs ago | 1298 Views

No peace for Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 789 Views

Zimbabwe inflation to hit 400% by year end, says IMF

3 hrs ago | 150 Views

Brito gives Madinda Ndlovu, Luphahla freedom to implement their own ideas

3 hrs ago | 154 Views

'Mnangagwa's govt must protect Gukurahundi plaques'

3 hrs ago | 45 Views

EU injects US$120m towards Kariba Dam rehab

3 hrs ago | 101 Views

Outcry over Beitbridge crack team operations

3 hrs ago | 229 Views

Mental health cases spike in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 72 Views

'Zimbabwe not yet ready to develop lithium batteries'

3 hrs ago | 100 Views

'Zimbabwe to revert to local currency'

3 hrs ago | 370 Views

Chamisa's MPs refuse to disengage

3 hrs ago | 233 Views

Bulawayo's 2024 proposed budget riles residents

3 hrs ago | 33 Views

Gold ore fight turns fatal

3 hrs ago | 102 Views

Kariba Dam rehab 80% complete

3 hrs ago | 82 Views

Japajapa starts serving jail term

3 hrs ago | 304 Views

Zimbabwe police intensifies blitz on motorists

3 hrs ago | 126 Views

Mnangagwa reiterates call for mono-currency

4 hrs ago | 147 Views

Cantankerous apologists protest Mumba 'has criminal record' but accept Zanu PF live vote rigging and murderous agendas

12 hrs ago | 540 Views

Man in dock for catapulting girlfriend

12 hrs ago | 407 Views

Old Mutual announces 2nd financial literacy kids Bootcamp

12 hrs ago | 62 Views

Bulawayo Business Network celebrates Obert Mpofu's birthday

13 hrs ago | 315 Views

SADC Electoral Observation Mission [SEOM] on Zimbabwe final report out

13 hrs ago | 801 Views

Prophet Isaiah Sovi storms Botswana for a 2 day Prophetic crusade

13 hrs ago | 168 Views

Ukrainian smuggled into Zimbabwe, Immigration officers in trouble

13 hrs ago | 805 Views

WATCH: Gushungo robbed at knifepoint

13 hrs ago | 425 Views

Old Mutual Zimbabwe empowers women in Mutare

14 hrs ago | 26 Views

Former Victoria Falls mayor convicted of fraud

14 hrs ago | 193 Views

LEADERSHIP IN CRISIS: Chamisa's accountability problem and the erosion of trust in Zimbabwean politics

14 hrs ago | 657 Views

Zimbabwe-listed companies get leeway to report financials in US dollars

15 hrs ago | 129 Views

NRZ, war vet deal fails to take off for the past 20 years

16 hrs ago | 188 Views

CCC MP's warrant of arrest cancelled after showing up in court

17 hrs ago | 476 Views

Professor Chan says Chamisa's decision lacks strategic depth and plan

18 hrs ago | 1073 Views

Welshman Ncube doesn't want to be involved in 'kindergarten politics'

18 hrs ago | 1516 Views

CCC MPs ignore Chamisa directive to disengage?

18 hrs ago | 1685 Views

Chamisa's MPs, councillors ordered to report for duty or risk more recalls

18 hrs ago | 771 Views

CCC gives Mudenda two weeks to reverse recalls

19 hrs ago | 242 Views

Chamisa vows dire measures

19 hrs ago | 508 Views

Thunderstorms and violent winds expected

19 hrs ago | 549 Views

USAid allocates US$1 million to Zimbabwe returnees

19 hrs ago | 284 Views

Suspected donkey thief axed to death

19 hrs ago | 160 Views

Zanu-PF takes campaign to Gutu West by-election

19 hrs ago | 147 Views

Zanu-PF pledges to support Palestine

19 hrs ago | 96 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days