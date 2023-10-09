Mnangagwa says Zimbabwe will continue to enjoy peace

News / Local

by Staff reporter

President Mnangagwa delivered a reassuring message to the nation, affirming that Zimbabwe will continue to bask in the current peaceful and harmonious environment, a result of the recent credible and tranquil harmonized elections.The harmonized elections that took place on August 23/24 marked a significant achievement in Zimbabwe's democratic progress. These elections afforded citizens the opportunity to exercise their democratic right, contributing to the strengthening of democratic institutions within the nation.President Mnangagwa secured victory in the Presidential election with 2,350,711 votes, representing 52.6 percent of the total vote, surpassing his closest rival, CCC's Mr. Nelson Chamisa, who obtained 1,967,343 votes, equivalent to 44 percent.Speaking to delegates at the 9th CEO Africa Roundtable conference in Victoria Falls, President Mnangagwa emphasized that the gathering coincided with the successful and credible conduct of the general elections on August 23 and 24.He celebrated the peaceful atmosphere that prevailed during the electoral cycle, underscoring that this state of affairs disappointed detractors who had anticipated unrest."The country is enjoying peace across the board. We have been experiencing peace for a long time in our recent history. We are going through peaceful processes, and I can assure you that we will continue to preach peace, love, harmony, and unity among our people," President Mnangagwa affirmed.He noted that the 9th CEO Africa Roundtable conference convened in the aftermath of the successful, free, and fair harmonized general elections, which had defied the expectations of those who had not foreseen a peaceful outcome.President Mnangagwa has consistently encouraged Zimbabweans to uphold peace and unity, emphasizing that despite the changing political landscape through elections, citizens remain an integral part of the nation.Throughout the election period, President Mnangagwa advocated for non-violence and unity among the Zimbabwean people.Since taking office in 2017, he has called for a peaceful coexistence and established the Political Actors Dialogue platform, extending an open invitation to opposition parties to engage in a dialogue for the sake of national unity.This door to dialogue remains open, underlining his commitment to unity among Zimbabweans, regardless of their political affiliations.In President Mnangagwa's vision of a developed Zimbabwe by 2030, peace and unity are fundamental prerequisites, essential for achieving the nation's objectives.The nation is currently experiencing economic growth, with prospects indicating that the country is on course to realize its 2030 vision, driven by the prevailing peace and unity.The rapid industrialization and modernization of Zimbabwe are driven by its people who harness their talents to construct infrastructure such as roads and dams, contributing to the country's advancement.