Outcry over Beitbridge crack team operations

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Cross-border traders, shipping agents, and truck drivers utilizing the Beitbridge Border Post have reported mistreatment at the hands of a State security team assigned to combat smuggling and other illicit cross-border activities at the main port of entry.The security team, which operates from an unmarked Nissan Navara truck, has been accused of soliciting bribes from traders.On a recent occasion, the team purportedly requested export documentation from six drivers who were transporting platinum from Mimosa to South Africa. When the drivers asked the team members to identify themselves, they were allegedly handed over to the police, leading to the detention of three of them.A shipping agent, who chose to remain anonymous, commented on the situation, stating, "Our drivers were arrested for requesting identity cards. They transport valuable minerals, and the necessary documentation is provided by the Minerals Marketing Authority of Zimbabwe. If any government operative is unfamiliar with Mimosa products, they are not fit to be in the force."However, the team leader, Chief Superintendent Bakewell Ndlovu, denied the allegations, saying, "I encourage anyone approached by the team with complaints to come forward."