Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Outcry over Beitbridge crack team operations

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Cross-border traders, shipping agents, and truck drivers utilizing the Beitbridge Border Post have reported mistreatment at the hands of a State security team assigned to combat smuggling and other illicit cross-border activities at the main port of entry.

The security team, which operates from an unmarked Nissan Navara truck, has been accused of soliciting bribes from traders.

On a recent occasion, the team purportedly requested export documentation from six drivers who were transporting platinum from Mimosa to South Africa. When the drivers asked the team members to identify themselves, they were allegedly handed over to the police, leading to the detention of three of them.

A shipping agent, who chose to remain anonymous, commented on the situation, stating, "Our drivers were arrested for requesting identity cards. They transport valuable minerals, and the necessary documentation is provided by the Minerals Marketing Authority of Zimbabwe. If any government operative is unfamiliar with Mimosa products, they are not fit to be in the force."

However, the team leader, Chief Superintendent Bakewell Ndlovu, denied the allegations, saying, "I encourage anyone approached by the team with complaints to come forward."

Source - newsday

Must Read

Drunk businessman loses firearm

1 hr ago | 159 Views

Woman in savage hammer attack on hubby's face

2 hrs ago | 219 Views

Ezra Tshisa changed Freddie Gwala's life

2 hrs ago | 380 Views

Man runs away with condom on after foiled rape attempt

2 hrs ago | 322 Views

Herdboy rapes goat to death

2 hrs ago | 322 Views

CCC crisis deepens

2 hrs ago | 515 Views

SADC observer mission final report reinforces claim Zimbabwe poll was flawed

3 hrs ago | 659 Views

Mnangagwa accepts Chamisa's request for dialogue

3 hrs ago | 1299 Views

No peace for Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 792 Views

Zimbabwe inflation to hit 400% by year end, says IMF

3 hrs ago | 150 Views

Brito gives Madinda Ndlovu, Luphahla freedom to implement their own ideas

3 hrs ago | 154 Views

'Mnangagwa's govt must protect Gukurahundi plaques'

3 hrs ago | 45 Views

EU injects US$120m towards Kariba Dam rehab

3 hrs ago | 101 Views

Mental health cases spike in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 72 Views

'Zimbabwe not yet ready to develop lithium batteries'

3 hrs ago | 100 Views

Mnangagwa says Zimbabwe will continue to enjoy peace

3 hrs ago | 36 Views

'Zimbabwe to revert to local currency'

3 hrs ago | 370 Views

Chamisa's MPs refuse to disengage

3 hrs ago | 233 Views

Bulawayo's 2024 proposed budget riles residents

3 hrs ago | 33 Views

Gold ore fight turns fatal

3 hrs ago | 102 Views

Kariba Dam rehab 80% complete

3 hrs ago | 82 Views

Japajapa starts serving jail term

3 hrs ago | 304 Views

Zimbabwe police intensifies blitz on motorists

3 hrs ago | 126 Views

Mnangagwa reiterates call for mono-currency

4 hrs ago | 147 Views

Cantankerous apologists protest Mumba 'has criminal record' but accept Zanu PF live vote rigging and murderous agendas

12 hrs ago | 540 Views

Man in dock for catapulting girlfriend

12 hrs ago | 407 Views

Old Mutual announces 2nd financial literacy kids Bootcamp

12 hrs ago | 62 Views

Bulawayo Business Network celebrates Obert Mpofu's birthday

13 hrs ago | 315 Views

SADC Electoral Observation Mission [SEOM] on Zimbabwe final report out

13 hrs ago | 801 Views

Prophet Isaiah Sovi storms Botswana for a 2 day Prophetic crusade

13 hrs ago | 168 Views

Ukrainian smuggled into Zimbabwe, Immigration officers in trouble

13 hrs ago | 805 Views

WATCH: Gushungo robbed at knifepoint

13 hrs ago | 425 Views

Old Mutual Zimbabwe empowers women in Mutare

14 hrs ago | 26 Views

Former Victoria Falls mayor convicted of fraud

14 hrs ago | 193 Views

LEADERSHIP IN CRISIS: Chamisa's accountability problem and the erosion of trust in Zimbabwean politics

14 hrs ago | 657 Views

Zimbabwe-listed companies get leeway to report financials in US dollars

15 hrs ago | 129 Views

NRZ, war vet deal fails to take off for the past 20 years

16 hrs ago | 188 Views

CCC MP's warrant of arrest cancelled after showing up in court

17 hrs ago | 476 Views

Professor Chan says Chamisa's decision lacks strategic depth and plan

18 hrs ago | 1073 Views

Welshman Ncube doesn't want to be involved in 'kindergarten politics'

18 hrs ago | 1516 Views

CCC MPs ignore Chamisa directive to disengage?

18 hrs ago | 1685 Views

Chamisa's MPs, councillors ordered to report for duty or risk more recalls

18 hrs ago | 771 Views

CCC gives Mudenda two weeks to reverse recalls

19 hrs ago | 242 Views

Chamisa vows dire measures

19 hrs ago | 508 Views

Thunderstorms and violent winds expected

19 hrs ago | 549 Views

USAid allocates US$1 million to Zimbabwe returnees

19 hrs ago | 285 Views

Suspected donkey thief axed to death

19 hrs ago | 160 Views

Zanu-PF takes campaign to Gutu West by-election

19 hrs ago | 147 Views

Zanu-PF pledges to support Palestine

19 hrs ago | 96 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days