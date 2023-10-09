Latest News Editor's Choice


Brito gives Madinda Ndlovu, Luphahla freedom to implement their own ideas

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Highlanders coach Baltemar Brito has granted his assistant coaches, Madinda Ndlovu and Joel Luphahla, the autonomy to implement their strategies in his absence for the upcoming match against Cranborne Bullets in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League.

Brito will be away to oversee a Warriors training camp in Harare, and his assistant coaches will be in charge for the match at Barbourfields on Sunday. Highlanders are seeking to reverse their fortunes following a poor run of form that has seen them drop from the top of the league table to the third position. They have recorded only one win in their last seven matches, with a draw and five defeats.

Despite Brito's absence, the coaching staff has been working closely to prepare for the game. Brito expressed his trust in Madinda Ndlovu and Joel Luphahla, urging the fans to support them and hold him responsible for any unfavorable results.

Brito emphasized that he has given his assistant coaches the freedom to create the game plan and find solutions for the team. He hopes that the team will secure three points in the game, and in the event of a win, he encouraged supporters to applaud the coaches. However, he is ready to take responsibility if the team doesn't perform well.

Source - newsday

