Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

No peace for Mnangagwa

by Staff reporter
33 mins ago | Views
The final report on Zimbabwe's August elections by the Southern African Development Community (SADC) has upheld its preliminary findings that the polls did not meet accepted regional and international standards. The report identified various issues related to Zimbabwe's legal framework, the independence of the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC), postal voting by state security agencies, media, the diaspora vote, and the involvement of a shadowy organization called Forever Associates Zimbabwe (FAZ). The report also pointed out concerns about the judiciary and the inconsistent application of laws by the police, which had an impact on the election.

This final report, signed by the SADC Chairperson of the Organ on Politics, Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema, reiterated the preliminary findings made by Nevers Mumba, the head of SADC's Election Observer Mission (EOM). However, SADC's position does not automatically lead to fresh elections in Zimbabwe, as the reports serve mainly for recommendation purposes.

The report emphasized concerns over the delimitation exercise conducted by ZEC in 2022, with stakeholders claiming that the process did not meet constitutional requirements and raised questions about its accuracy. It also highlighted issues related to increased nomination fees, which were deemed restrictive and potentially excluded less affluent community members from participating in the elections, including female presidential candidates.

SADC's findings are in line with reports from other international and local observer missions, which also concluded that the election did not fully represent the will of Zimbabweans. President Emmerson Mnangagwa's legitimacy is being questioned, particularly by the opposition led by Nelson Chamisa, who received 44% of the vote, according to ZEC.

Of SADC's 16 Heads of State, only those from Mozambique, South Africa, and the Democratic Republic of Congo attended Mnangagwa's inauguration, which has raised concerns about his international legitimacy, according to the opposition.

Source - NewZimbabwe

Must Read

Drunk businessman loses firearm

1 hr ago | 159 Views

Woman in savage hammer attack on hubby's face

2 hrs ago | 219 Views

Ezra Tshisa changed Freddie Gwala's life

2 hrs ago | 382 Views

Man runs away with condom on after foiled rape attempt

2 hrs ago | 322 Views

Herdboy rapes goat to death

2 hrs ago | 323 Views

CCC crisis deepens

2 hrs ago | 520 Views

SADC observer mission final report reinforces claim Zimbabwe poll was flawed

3 hrs ago | 661 Views

Mnangagwa accepts Chamisa's request for dialogue

3 hrs ago | 1302 Views

Zimbabwe inflation to hit 400% by year end, says IMF

3 hrs ago | 150 Views

Brito gives Madinda Ndlovu, Luphahla freedom to implement their own ideas

3 hrs ago | 154 Views

'Mnangagwa's govt must protect Gukurahundi plaques'

3 hrs ago | 45 Views

EU injects US$120m towards Kariba Dam rehab

3 hrs ago | 103 Views

Outcry over Beitbridge crack team operations

3 hrs ago | 230 Views

Mental health cases spike in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 73 Views

'Zimbabwe not yet ready to develop lithium batteries'

3 hrs ago | 101 Views

Mnangagwa says Zimbabwe will continue to enjoy peace

3 hrs ago | 36 Views

'Zimbabwe to revert to local currency'

3 hrs ago | 373 Views

Chamisa's MPs refuse to disengage

3 hrs ago | 233 Views

Bulawayo's 2024 proposed budget riles residents

3 hrs ago | 33 Views

Gold ore fight turns fatal

3 hrs ago | 102 Views

Kariba Dam rehab 80% complete

3 hrs ago | 82 Views

Japajapa starts serving jail term

3 hrs ago | 304 Views

Zimbabwe police intensifies blitz on motorists

3 hrs ago | 126 Views

Mnangagwa reiterates call for mono-currency

4 hrs ago | 148 Views

Cantankerous apologists protest Mumba 'has criminal record' but accept Zanu PF live vote rigging and murderous agendas

12 hrs ago | 540 Views

Man in dock for catapulting girlfriend

12 hrs ago | 407 Views

Old Mutual announces 2nd financial literacy kids Bootcamp

12 hrs ago | 62 Views

Bulawayo Business Network celebrates Obert Mpofu's birthday

13 hrs ago | 315 Views

SADC Electoral Observation Mission [SEOM] on Zimbabwe final report out

13 hrs ago | 801 Views

Prophet Isaiah Sovi storms Botswana for a 2 day Prophetic crusade

13 hrs ago | 168 Views

Ukrainian smuggled into Zimbabwe, Immigration officers in trouble

13 hrs ago | 807 Views

WATCH: Gushungo robbed at knifepoint

13 hrs ago | 425 Views

Old Mutual Zimbabwe empowers women in Mutare

14 hrs ago | 26 Views

Former Victoria Falls mayor convicted of fraud

14 hrs ago | 193 Views

LEADERSHIP IN CRISIS: Chamisa's accountability problem and the erosion of trust in Zimbabwean politics

14 hrs ago | 657 Views

Zimbabwe-listed companies get leeway to report financials in US dollars

15 hrs ago | 129 Views

NRZ, war vet deal fails to take off for the past 20 years

16 hrs ago | 188 Views

CCC MP's warrant of arrest cancelled after showing up in court

17 hrs ago | 477 Views

Professor Chan says Chamisa's decision lacks strategic depth and plan

18 hrs ago | 1073 Views

Welshman Ncube doesn't want to be involved in 'kindergarten politics'

18 hrs ago | 1517 Views

CCC MPs ignore Chamisa directive to disengage?

18 hrs ago | 1685 Views

Chamisa's MPs, councillors ordered to report for duty or risk more recalls

18 hrs ago | 771 Views

CCC gives Mudenda two weeks to reverse recalls

19 hrs ago | 242 Views

Chamisa vows dire measures

19 hrs ago | 508 Views

Thunderstorms and violent winds expected

19 hrs ago | 550 Views

USAid allocates US$1 million to Zimbabwe returnees

19 hrs ago | 285 Views

Suspected donkey thief axed to death

19 hrs ago | 160 Views

Zanu-PF takes campaign to Gutu West by-election

19 hrs ago | 147 Views

Zanu-PF pledges to support Palestine

19 hrs ago | 96 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days