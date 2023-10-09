Mnangagwa accepts Chamisa's request for dialogue

News / Local

by Staff reporter

President Mnangagwa has extended an invitation for dialogue to CCC leader Mr. Nelson Chamisa and is open to engaging in discussions. However, Zanu-PF Secretary for Information and Publicity, Christopher Mutsvangwa, stressed that this dialogue should not be used as a means to outmaneuver political rivals.The offer for dialogue comes in the wake of CCC's interim secretary-general, Mr. Sengezo Tshabangu, recalling 15 CCC Members of Parliament (MPs) and 17 councillors, alleging that they were no longer members of the opposition party.During a press briefing held at the party headquarters in Harare, Mutsvangwa asserted that President Mnangagwa is committed to transparent dialogue. He emphasized that CCC leader Mr. Chamisa should avoid using this platform to settle scores and gain an advantage over his rivals within the CCC.Mutsvangwa pointed out that Mr. Chamisa faces strong competition for power within his party, with contenders emerging from all provinces and ranks. Attempting to outmaneuver rivals within the CCC through dialogue with President Mnangagwa is not conducive to productive bilateral party engagement and could introduce chaos into both Zanu-PF and national politics.Zanu-PF advocates for an open and transparent democracy, where everyone can witness proceedings and hold leaders accountable. Mutsvangwa stressed that engaging in conspiratorial tactics that sideline fellow Zimbabweans with equal standing in the political landscape would lead to national disunity and disaster. Such practices are not present within Zanu-PF.Mutsvangwa highlighted the importance of transparently addressing all issues on the table so that it is clear to all, including MDC-T's Douglas Mwonzora, CCC's vice presidents Tendai Biti and Professor Welshman Ncube, and Chalton Hwende, among others. This approach ensures public buy-in and accountability in the democratic process, which aligns with President Mnangagwa's goals. In contrast, Chamisa appears to favor a more conspiratorial approach, which is not acceptable to President Mnangagwa.Mutsvangwa confirmed that Mr. Chamisa has dispatched representatives to Zanu-PF to seek dialogue. President Mnangagwa received these envoys and designated his own representatives for interactions. However, Mr. Chamisa seems hesitant to allow figures like Ncube, Biti, and Hwende to be informed about these engagements, opting for a less transparent approach.On Wednesday, Mr. Chamisa acknowledged sending emissaries to President Mnangagwa.