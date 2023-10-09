Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Herdboy rapes goat to death

by Staff reporter
38 mins ago | Views
IN a shocking case of bestiality, a 43-year-old herdboy from Togotsvebo Village in Mphoengs, Matabeleland South province chillingly confessed to his "sadistic sexual interest" in animals when he was charged with raping two goats leading to one of them dying during the horrifying act.

Appearing before Plumtree magistrate Joshua Nembaware, Njabulo Moyo pleaded guilty to bestiality as defined in Section 74 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act Chapter 9:23.

He was, however, saved from the agony of jail life when he was sentenced to pay a fine of $200 or one month in prison in default of payment.

In addition two months imprisonment were wholly suspended for a period of five years on condition Moyo does not within that period commit any offence of which bestiality is an element for which upon conviction he will be sentenced to imprisonment without the option of a fine.

Moyo however, made an appalling revelation when he said he had engaged in sex with goats because they satisfied his sex urge.

"I don't know what was happening, I just found myself doing it with the goats because they satisfied my sex demand. I am sorry for what I did," Moyo apologised.

The magistrate however, expressed profound dismay, describing Moyo's act as "grotesque cruelty," adding that the horrifying consequences led to the death of one of the goats.

He said it was the "highest form of animal cruelty' he had ever seen.

The State's case as presented by prosecutor Arnold Mudekunye was that on 1 October and at around 3am Michael Ncube woke up when he heard his goats bleating and his dogs were also barking continuously.

When he woke up he proceeded to the goat pen to investigate what was happening.

Upon arrival he busted Moyo busy having sex with one of his female goats.

Ncube then asked him what he was doing and the unperturbed Moyo threatened to beat him up before he ordered him to leave.

Ncube complied and went away to his bedroom to sleep leaving behind Moyo to continue having sex with the goat.

The court heard that at around 6am Ncube proceeded to the goat pen where he discovered that two of his female goats had been sexually abused and one of them was dead with some semen on its rear, an indication that it had died as a result of the sexual abuse.

He then advised his neighbours who tracked a trail of footprints from the goat pen which led them to Moyo's place.

They managed to locate him and apprehended him before they took him to the police.

Source - B-Metro

Must Read

Drunk businessman loses firearm

1 hr ago | 163 Views

Woman in savage hammer attack on hubby's face

2 hrs ago | 220 Views

Ezra Tshisa changed Freddie Gwala's life

2 hrs ago | 384 Views

Man runs away with condom on after foiled rape attempt

2 hrs ago | 326 Views

CCC crisis deepens

2 hrs ago | 524 Views

SADC observer mission final report reinforces claim Zimbabwe poll was flawed

3 hrs ago | 665 Views

Mnangagwa accepts Chamisa's request for dialogue

3 hrs ago | 1303 Views

No peace for Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 797 Views

Zimbabwe inflation to hit 400% by year end, says IMF

3 hrs ago | 151 Views

Brito gives Madinda Ndlovu, Luphahla freedom to implement their own ideas

3 hrs ago | 155 Views

'Mnangagwa's govt must protect Gukurahundi plaques'

3 hrs ago | 45 Views

EU injects US$120m towards Kariba Dam rehab

3 hrs ago | 103 Views

Outcry over Beitbridge crack team operations

3 hrs ago | 231 Views

Mental health cases spike in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 74 Views

'Zimbabwe not yet ready to develop lithium batteries'

3 hrs ago | 101 Views

Mnangagwa says Zimbabwe will continue to enjoy peace

3 hrs ago | 36 Views

'Zimbabwe to revert to local currency'

3 hrs ago | 373 Views

Chamisa's MPs refuse to disengage

3 hrs ago | 233 Views

Bulawayo's 2024 proposed budget riles residents

3 hrs ago | 33 Views

Gold ore fight turns fatal

3 hrs ago | 102 Views

Kariba Dam rehab 80% complete

3 hrs ago | 83 Views

Japajapa starts serving jail term

3 hrs ago | 304 Views

Zimbabwe police intensifies blitz on motorists

4 hrs ago | 126 Views

Mnangagwa reiterates call for mono-currency

4 hrs ago | 148 Views

Cantankerous apologists protest Mumba 'has criminal record' but accept Zanu PF live vote rigging and murderous agendas

12 hrs ago | 540 Views

Man in dock for catapulting girlfriend

12 hrs ago | 407 Views

Old Mutual announces 2nd financial literacy kids Bootcamp

12 hrs ago | 62 Views

Bulawayo Business Network celebrates Obert Mpofu's birthday

13 hrs ago | 315 Views

SADC Electoral Observation Mission [SEOM] on Zimbabwe final report out

13 hrs ago | 801 Views

Prophet Isaiah Sovi storms Botswana for a 2 day Prophetic crusade

13 hrs ago | 168 Views

Ukrainian smuggled into Zimbabwe, Immigration officers in trouble

13 hrs ago | 807 Views

WATCH: Gushungo robbed at knifepoint

13 hrs ago | 425 Views

Old Mutual Zimbabwe empowers women in Mutare

14 hrs ago | 26 Views

Former Victoria Falls mayor convicted of fraud

14 hrs ago | 193 Views

LEADERSHIP IN CRISIS: Chamisa's accountability problem and the erosion of trust in Zimbabwean politics

14 hrs ago | 657 Views

Zimbabwe-listed companies get leeway to report financials in US dollars

15 hrs ago | 129 Views

NRZ, war vet deal fails to take off for the past 20 years

16 hrs ago | 188 Views

CCC MP's warrant of arrest cancelled after showing up in court

17 hrs ago | 477 Views

Professor Chan says Chamisa's decision lacks strategic depth and plan

18 hrs ago | 1073 Views

Welshman Ncube doesn't want to be involved in 'kindergarten politics'

18 hrs ago | 1517 Views

CCC MPs ignore Chamisa directive to disengage?

18 hrs ago | 1685 Views

Chamisa's MPs, councillors ordered to report for duty or risk more recalls

18 hrs ago | 771 Views

CCC gives Mudenda two weeks to reverse recalls

19 hrs ago | 242 Views

Chamisa vows dire measures

19 hrs ago | 508 Views

Thunderstorms and violent winds expected

19 hrs ago | 550 Views

USAid allocates US$1 million to Zimbabwe returnees

19 hrs ago | 285 Views

Suspected donkey thief axed to death

19 hrs ago | 160 Views

Zanu-PF takes campaign to Gutu West by-election

19 hrs ago | 147 Views

Zanu-PF pledges to support Palestine

19 hrs ago | 96 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days