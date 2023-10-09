Woman in savage hammer attack on hubby's face

News / Local

by Staff reporter

WHILE abuse of women is widely known, what is not widely recognised is that men can be victims of abuse too.Abuse of men is more common than once thought although the exact numbers on its occurrence aren't known due to lack of study.If you're a man in an abusive relationship, it's important to know that you're not alone.A 55-year-old man from Sihambene Village in Esibomvu area under Chief Gwebu in Esigodini, Matabeleland South province, cheated death by a whisker when he was brutally hit with a hammer on the face by his 42-year-old wife following a misunderstanding over infidelity.After the brutal attack Bongani Ncube who apparently did not feel a sense of shame and embarrassment reported his wife Pretty Ncube to the police leading to her arrest.Pretty appeared before Esigodini resident magistrate Jeconia Prince Ncube charged with physical abuse as read from Section 3 (1) (a) as read with Section 4 of the Domestic Violence Act Chapter 5:16.She was not asked to plead and was remanded out of custody.Circumstances are that on 3 October at around 11am Bongani was about to go out to do his piece job when his wife called him to the sitting room so that they could talk.While inside the sitting room Pretty started accusing him of having a girlfriend but Bongani flatly denied the accusations.That did not go down well with Pretty who picked up a hammer and hit her husband with it once on the face and right eye.She went on to head butt him on the forehead and Bongani fell to the ground.As if that was not enough, Pretty took an iron bar and allegedly hit her husband with it once on the back, before she went on top of him and started strangling him.Bongani managed to extricate himself and rushed to the police and reported the matter and investigations led to the arrest of Pretty.Bongani sustained a swollen forehead and back pain as a result of the savage attack and was referred to hospital for medical attention.