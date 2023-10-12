Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Chamisa's CCC proposes a Transitional Authority for Zimbabwe

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
In light of the SADC Electoral Observation Mission (SEOM) final report on Zimbabwe's recent elections, which exposed significant irregularities and non-compliance with the country's constitution, electoral laws, and SADC principles, the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) has put forth a proposal. They recommend the creation of a Transitional Authority in response to these findings.

The SEOM report outlines various concerns, such as the involvement of a shadowy group known as Forever Associates Zimbabwe (FAZ) in acts of terror, the disruptive impact of the controversial Maintenance of Peace and Order Act (MOPA) on campaign activities, manipulation of the delimitation process, the secrecy surrounding the voters' roll, and the deliberate disenfranchisement of potential voters in opposition strongholds.

Additional apprehensions are raised regarding the restriction of freedom of expression due to the Patriot Act, which criminalizes communications involving foreign entities, a law seen as violative of both the constitution and SADC principles. The report also highlights unease with the Private Voluntary Organisation Bill, which imposes restrictions on civil society organizations.

In response to these findings, the CCC, under the leadership of Nelson Chamisa, asserts that the people of Zimbabwe are demanding new elections due to the compromised electoral environment during the August harmonized elections. To address this issue, they propose the establishment of a Transitional Authority with SADC support, tasked with ensuring fresh elections conducted in a fair and trustworthy manner. They express their lack of confidence in the current Zimbabwe Electoral Commission's ability to administer these elections.

