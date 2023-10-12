Mighty Warriors booted out

News / Local

by Staff reporter

A goal by Zambia's Sarah Jere ended Zimbabwe's quest for a winning return to international football when they were knocked out of the 2023 Cosafa Women's Championships after falling to Zambia on Friday afternoon.Jere scored the solitary goal after 51 minutes. After the goal, the Mighty Warriors failed to pick themselves up and survived a number of attacks from Shepolopolo.Zambia are the defending champions of the regional competition.