Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Mighty Warriors booted out

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
A goal by Zambia's Sarah Jere ended Zimbabwe's quest for a winning return to international football when they were knocked out of the 2023 Cosafa Women's Championships after falling to Zambia on Friday afternoon.

Jere scored the solitary goal after 51 minutes. After the goal, the Mighty Warriors failed to pick themselves up and survived a number of attacks from Shepolopolo.

Zambia are the defending champions of the regional competition.

Source - The Chroncile

Must Read

Massive corruption unearthed at education offices

2 hrs ago | 105 Views

CCC cadres not happy with Chamisa's leadership

3 hrs ago | 299 Views

Chamisa disengages to engage

4 hrs ago | 163 Views

ZEC dismisses fake election result cancellation statement

4 hrs ago | 114 Views

Illegal firearms holders given 3 weeks' amnesty to surrender guns

4 hrs ago | 57 Views

Ex Victoria Falls mayor jailed

4 hrs ago | 94 Views

Madinda will be solely in charge

4 hrs ago | 88 Views

Chamisa's CCC proposes a Transitional Authority for Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 130 Views

The Chamisa Dilemma: Zimbabwe's struggle with Lruth-in-Leadership continues

4 hrs ago | 97 Views

Drunk businessman loses firearm

16 hrs ago | 1392 Views

Woman in savage hammer attack on hubby's face

17 hrs ago | 1005 Views

Ezra Tshisa changed Freddie Gwala's life

17 hrs ago | 1773 Views

Man runs away with condom on after foiled rape attempt

17 hrs ago | 1557 Views

Herdboy rapes goat to death

17 hrs ago | 1599 Views

CCC crisis deepens

17 hrs ago | 2493 Views

SADC observer mission final report reinforces claim Zimbabwe poll was flawed

18 hrs ago | 1847 Views

Mnangagwa accepts Chamisa's request for dialogue

18 hrs ago | 3691 Views

No peace for Mnangagwa

18 hrs ago | 2681 Views

Zimbabwe inflation to hit 400% by year end, says IMF

18 hrs ago | 454 Views

Brito gives Madinda Ndlovu, Luphahla freedom to implement their own ideas

18 hrs ago | 437 Views

'Mnangagwa's govt must protect Gukurahundi plaques'

18 hrs ago | 139 Views

EU injects US$120m towards Kariba Dam rehab

18 hrs ago | 313 Views

Outcry over Beitbridge crack team operations

18 hrs ago | 704 Views

Mental health cases spike in Zimbabwe

18 hrs ago | 159 Views

'Zimbabwe not yet ready to develop lithium batteries'

18 hrs ago | 287 Views

Mnangagwa says Zimbabwe will continue to enjoy peace

18 hrs ago | 131 Views

'Zimbabwe to revert to local currency'

18 hrs ago | 979 Views

Chamisa's MPs refuse to disengage

18 hrs ago | 588 Views

Bulawayo's 2024 proposed budget riles residents

18 hrs ago | 132 Views

Gold ore fight turns fatal

18 hrs ago | 266 Views

Kariba Dam rehab 80% complete

18 hrs ago | 383 Views

Japajapa starts serving jail term

18 hrs ago | 682 Views

Zimbabwe police intensifies blitz on motorists

19 hrs ago | 253 Views

Mnangagwa reiterates call for mono-currency

19 hrs ago | 262 Views

Cantankerous apologists protest Mumba 'has criminal record' but accept Zanu PF live vote rigging and murderous agendas

12 Oct 2023 at 22:01hrs | 693 Views

Man in dock for catapulting girlfriend

12 Oct 2023 at 21:52hrs | 548 Views

Old Mutual announces 2nd financial literacy kids Bootcamp

12 Oct 2023 at 21:38hrs | 81 Views

Bulawayo Business Network celebrates Obert Mpofu's birthday

12 Oct 2023 at 21:08hrs | 420 Views

SADC Electoral Observation Mission [SEOM] on Zimbabwe final report out

12 Oct 2023 at 20:44hrs | 895 Views

Prophet Isaiah Sovi storms Botswana for a 2 day Prophetic crusade

12 Oct 2023 at 20:40hrs | 206 Views

Ukrainian smuggled into Zimbabwe, Immigration officers in trouble

12 Oct 2023 at 20:27hrs | 1000 Views

WATCH: Gushungo robbed at knifepoint

12 Oct 2023 at 20:20hrs | 578 Views

Old Mutual Zimbabwe empowers women in Mutare

12 Oct 2023 at 20:11hrs | 28 Views

Former Victoria Falls mayor convicted of fraud

12 Oct 2023 at 20:09hrs | 246 Views

LEADERSHIP IN CRISIS: Chamisa's accountability problem and the erosion of trust in Zimbabwean politics

12 Oct 2023 at 19:19hrs | 777 Views

Zimbabwe-listed companies get leeway to report financials in US dollars

12 Oct 2023 at 18:21hrs | 139 Views

NRZ, war vet deal fails to take off for the past 20 years

12 Oct 2023 at 17:53hrs | 243 Views

CCC MP's warrant of arrest cancelled after showing up in court

12 Oct 2023 at 16:44hrs | 512 Views

Professor Chan says Chamisa's decision lacks strategic depth and plan

12 Oct 2023 at 15:50hrs | 1150 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days