ZEC dismisses fake election result cancellation statement

News / Local

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) has dismissed a fake message circulating on social media, nullifying the August 2023 elections tha President Mnangagwa won resoundingly.Zec Chief elections officer Utloile Slaigwana in a statement on Friday said; "We would like to inform the public that the notice purportedly issued by the Chief Elections Officer circulating on social media declaring elections of the 23rd and 24th of August 2023 as null and void is FAKE! ZEC has issued no such statement and dismisses it with the contempt it deserves. The public is advised to disregard the said statement!"