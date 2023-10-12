Chamisa disengages to engage

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Nelson Chamisa, the leader of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), has penned a letter to the Speaker of Parliament, Jacob Mudenda, requesting the reinstatement of the recalled members of the National Assembly and Senate. He contends that the decision to recall them was based on what he describes as a "fraudulent letter."Dated October 11, 2023, the letter was addressed to Mudenda and also forwarded to Senate President Mable Chinomona. In his communication, Chamisa characterizes his request as a "correction and reversal of recalls made erroneously and mistakenly." He implores the Speaker's intervention to reinstate these legislators to Parliament.Previously, 15 opposition MPs and 17 councillors were recalled following a letter from one Sengezo Tshabangu, who claims to be the interim secretary-general of the CCC. Tshabangu's letter to Mudenda and the Local Government Minister, Winston Chitando, asserted that these individuals were no longer members of the CCC.Chamisa, however, disputes Tshabangu's authority, branding him an "impostor" allegedly acting on behalf of the ruling Zanu-PF party, which aims to secure a two-thirds majority in the National Assembly.A portion of Chamisa's letter submitted to the Speaker on Thursday reads: "This letter serves to inform you that on October 11, 2023, in Harare, leaders and representatives of the citizen movement, the CCC, convened from all districts and provinces to discuss various issues impacting the movement and the nation.""Of relevant interest, is the issue of our Members of Parliament who were recalled on account of fraudulent misrepresentation. It was observed that, none of the recalled Members of Parliament have ceased to be members of our movement and that the movement has not terminated their membership, let alone recalled anybody."Pursuant to this, a resolution was made to correct the mistake and remedy the error by asking your good offices to act accordingly. I have therefore been mandated to write to you to state and advice the following –1. That the decision to recall CCC Members of Parliament announced on the 10 October 2023 was made on the basis of misinformation and misrepresentation to office.2. That the decision was made following the instructions of a fraudulent letter individual without the authorly of the CCC.3. That we kindly request a review and reversal of the decision to recall CCC Members Parliament announced on the 10th of October 2023.4. That the Speaker reverses this decision by informing all other institutions to whom the erroneous decision was communicated.5. That the affected members be allowed back in Parliament to continue with the mandate given to them by the electorate in terms of the Constitution of Zimbabwe."Added Chamisa: "Lastly, Hon Speaker, we do take note that on the numerous occasions we write to you, we never receive a response. Witten responses from public bodies like Parliament would be valuable not least because they show courtesy and promote good practice, but more importantly, written communication enables the citizens to fully promote accountability and responsibility and therefore the protection of fundamental rights by enabling the pursuance of effective remedies."Meanwhile, Tshabangu on Thursday ordered elected members to report for duty or risk more recalls despite Chamisa ordering his members to disengage from Parliament and councils.