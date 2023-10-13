Matebeleland provinces brace for thunder, showers

News / Local

by Staff reporter

This weekend, Zimbabwe can expect cloudy conditions to sweep across the region, commencing in the western areas, including Matebeleland North, Bulawayo Metropolitan, and Matebeleland South. These conditions may bring about light showers, thunderstorms, and lightning in certain areas.The Meteorological Services Department has issued a warning, indicating that these thunderstorms could be accompanied by strong winds and lightning strikes. They advise individuals to seek shelter indoors during these storms.While some areas may receive rainfall, it is expected to be quite minimal and insufficient for farmers to commence planting.The department clarifies, "Farmers should take note that these showers are generally of very low intensity, typically less than 10 mm. Adequate rainfall for planting is typically considered to be at least 30mm. Therefore, these showers may not provide suitable conditions for planting. Members of the public are encouraged to consult their local Agritex officers for more precise guidance."These isolated early showers and thunderstorms are characteristic of the summer weather pattern before the primary rainy season arrives. Historically, they do not signify the beginning of the planting season.The Meteorological Department now issues various forecasts for the rainy season, including a three-month rolling forecast covering the current month and the following two months, offering a more general outlook. Additionally, there are more detailed forecasts for 10 days, 3 days, and daily conditions.Based on the forecasts for the next three months provided through the Ministry of Environment, Climate, and Wildlife and utilized at the National Climate Outlook Forum, where planners seek guidance, the Meteorological Department indicates an increased likelihood of normal-to-below normal rainfall for most parts of the country between this month and the year's end.However, a significant portion of Matebeleland North, specific areas in Bulawayo Metropolitan, parts of Midlands, particularly Gokwe North and South, and some portions of Matebeleland South province, encompassing Bulilima district, as well as parts of Mashonaland West, have a higher probability of experiencing below normal-to-normal rainfall.