Chamisa co-opted Sengezo Tshabangu into the party's national executive committee?

by Staff reporter
After the establishment of the MDC Alliance in 2018, CCC leader Mr. Nelson Chamisa included Mr. Sengezo Tshabangu in the party's national executive committee. It is noteworthy that MDC Alliance, the name he lost in court to Mr. Douglas Mwonzora, was formed before the emergence of the current party, which is currently grappling with internal conflicts.

In an interview, Mr. Tshabangu's spokesperson, Mr. Khaliphani Phugeni, clarified that his boss was not a newcomer to the opposition movement. He mentioned that Mr. Tshabangu originally came from the trade union sector and was one of the longest-standing members of the opposition.

During the time of the late former Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai, Mr. Tshabangu served as the chairperson of MDC for Matebeleland North Province. He continued to rise through the party's ranks. In 2018, after the split, he aligned with MDC Alliance and was co-opted by Mr. Chamisa into the national executive committee. When MDC Alliance was disbanded last year, Mr. Tshabangu became a significant figure in the CCC.

When asked about how Mr. Tshabangu assumed the position of interim secretary-general, Mr. Phugeni pointed out that it was a similar process to how Mr. Chamisa became the interim president. He noted that council had advised that, since the matter is now under litigation in court, it was not advisable to litigate it through the media. He emphasized that Mr. Tshabangu felt confident in his legal standing in this position.

Mr. Phugeni explained that Mr. Tshabangu reached out to Mr. Chamisa, but they held differing views due to concerns about the misuse of the office of the president, as well as access and proximity to that office. He mentioned that Mr. Chamisa had imposed leaders and public appointees into positions ahead of more deserving individuals, which contributed to their differences.

Mr. Phugeni also highlighted that in the opposition movement, disagreement often led to accusations of being affiliated with Zanu-PF. He stressed that this was not a new development and cited past instances where individuals like Honourable Tendai Biti and Professor Welshman Ncube had faced such accusations. Even the late Dr. Tsvangirai had met with Mr. Biti and Prof. Ncube, apologized, and took ownership of the mistake.

Mr. Phugeni revealed that there had been credible threats to Mr. Tshabangu's life and his family's safety, leading to the opening of a police case. He expressed concern about the type of politics that resorts to extra-judicial measures, insults, false accusations, and threats to suppress political differences.

Regarding the possibility of engaging with Mr. Chamisa, Mr. Phugeni mentioned a process where the interim secretary-general had stated that the party leader had sent envoys led by Jameson Timba. He also noted that he hadn't explored this view further.

Mr. Tshabangu caused a stir in the opposition when he recalled 15 CCC legislators from Parliament last week.

Source - The Herald

