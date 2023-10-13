Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Donkey milk on supermarket shelves

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
TAKUWA Natural Products, a Botswana-based company, is looking to establish a donkey milk value-addition production base in Zimbabwe. While Zimbabwe has a large herd of donkeys mainly for draught power by farmers, the country generally does not consume any donkey milk or meat-related products. However, recent research studies suggest that donkey milk has wider natural health attributes that could be harnessed to enhance human health, especially the skin.

In an interview at the 2023 Global Expo Botswana, Takuwa Natural Products operations manager, Taolo Sesupo, said they viewed Zimbabwe as a strategic partner in growing their business. Since 2016, the company has been perfecting its systems and refining the products, which include natural donkey milk for human consumption, as well as a range of donkey milk soaps that are said to be effective in curing a variety of skin conditions.

According to Taolo, donkey milk does not contain any bacteria and is whiter with low fat content but tastes a little bit sweeter than cow's milk. Their research has shown that donkey milk contains major amino acids that are good for the cardiovascular system, treatment of thrombosis and fighting colds. It is also rich in vitamins and minerals that nourish the skin and help maintain its elasticity. Donkey milk contains high levels of lysozyme, an enzyme with antimicrobial properties that may contribute to healthier skin. It is also believed to help soothe skin conditions like eczema, psoriasis, and acne.

Takuwa Natural Products' initiative is a step in the right direction towards creating an inclusive food industry that caters to all body types. Their products offer a natural alternative to traditional dairy products and are perfect for people who are lactose intolerant or have other dietary restrictions.

"We focus mainly on donkey milk products and natural herbs. For now we are into soaps and cosmetics. In recent years we've had huge interest for our products from different countries including Zimbabwe and South Africa. We have more requests on our website and social media to expand supplies to Zimbabwe.

"So, we want an investor or someone who can partner with us to actually make the products in Zimbabwe or export them locally to Zimbabwe. Should we find the raw materials in Zimbabwe, we can actually open another plant there to cater for the market in Zimbabwe and beyond," he said.

Although donkey milk products are not prevalent in Zimbabwe or Africa as a whole, Taolo stated that their company has firmly advocated for the product due to its beneficial impact and health significance.

"We started our research around 2016, and did it for about two years as trial and error. We initially produced soap that didn't have other properties and that's why we later incorporated elements like crude aloe, and avocados so that we increase the nutritional content of the product.

"We did this with the technical assistance from Dr Takuwa from the University of Botswana hence we named the products after him as a way of honouring him or praising him for the assistance he rendered."





Dr David Tanyala Takuwa is a research scientist and specialist analytical chemist at the University of Botswana whose research inspired the company.

"Research has shown that our donkey milk products work so well on all skin types across races as it boosts immunity. Donkey milk has higher nutritional value such as amino acids and your omegas, which are good for the cardiovascular system as well as iron, calcium and potassium.

"These show that donkey milk has higher qualities that can help the body to be strong against common skin conditions."

Taolo explained that part of his motivation for starting the firm was a desire to help his sister, who suffered from skin disorders that could not be addressed by any accessible store medicines, and doctors' advice was also ineffective. He added that their study has revealed that some royal families utilised donkey milk for bathing in the past, proving that the commodity has medical properties for dealing with persistent skin disorders.

Taolo stated that the company has had a herd of donkeys since its inception, but it also relies on supply from smallholder farmers who keep the animals and profit from the initiative.

"We have been empowering farmers and communities through this. However, we are yet to process any donkey meat because we are concerned about the conservation side for now. Maybe in the next few years we will because we have done research to that effect," he said.

Source - The Chronicle

Must Read

Zimbabwe wants new IMF staff-monitored program by April

3 hrs ago | 100 Views

Chamisa tells restive CCC supporters to take it easy

4 hrs ago | 589 Views

Recalls meant to cement Zanu-PF's power, claims 'think tank'

4 hrs ago | 194 Views

Zanu-PF gets lion's share of Parly committees

4 hrs ago | 232 Views

Bulawayo school hit by water crisis

4 hrs ago | 119 Views

Highlanders fans call for change

4 hrs ago | 217 Views

Chamisa co-opted Sengezo Tshabangu into the party's national executive committee?

4 hrs ago | 724 Views

Guvamatanga cleared of rape

4 hrs ago | 123 Views

Matebeleland provinces brace for thunder, showers

4 hrs ago | 106 Views

SADC closes Zimbabwe's 2023 election chapter

4 hrs ago | 398 Views

Ngidlaliswe amatope mina?

4 hrs ago | 67 Views

Massive corruption unearthed at education offices

13 hrs ago | 812 Views

CCC cadres not happy with Chamisa's leadership

14 hrs ago | 1439 Views

Chamisa disengages to engage

14 hrs ago | 617 Views

ZEC dismisses fake election result cancellation statement

14 hrs ago | 439 Views

Illegal firearms holders given 3 weeks' amnesty to surrender guns

14 hrs ago | 206 Views

Ex Victoria Falls mayor jailed

15 hrs ago | 345 Views

Mighty Warriors booted out

15 hrs ago | 282 Views

Madinda will be solely in charge

15 hrs ago | 190 Views

Chamisa's CCC proposes a Transitional Authority for Zimbabwe

15 hrs ago | 295 Views

The Chamisa Dilemma: Zimbabwe's struggle with Truth-in-Leadership continues

15 hrs ago | 224 Views

Drunk businessman loses firearm

13 Oct 2023 at 08:42hrs | 1539 Views

Woman in savage hammer attack on hubby's face

13 Oct 2023 at 07:47hrs | 1071 Views

Ezra Tshisa changed Freddie Gwala's life

13 Oct 2023 at 07:47hrs | 1872 Views

Man runs away with condom on after foiled rape attempt

13 Oct 2023 at 07:46hrs | 1669 Views

Herdboy rapes goat to death

13 Oct 2023 at 07:45hrs | 1697 Views

CCC crisis deepens

13 Oct 2023 at 07:40hrs | 2694 Views

SADC observer mission final report reinforces claim Zimbabwe poll was flawed

13 Oct 2023 at 06:48hrs | 1901 Views

Mnangagwa accepts Chamisa's request for dialogue

13 Oct 2023 at 06:38hrs | 3933 Views

No peace for Mnangagwa

13 Oct 2023 at 06:37hrs | 2855 Views

Zimbabwe inflation to hit 400% by year end, says IMF

13 Oct 2023 at 06:36hrs | 476 Views

Brito gives Madinda Ndlovu, Luphahla freedom to implement their own ideas

13 Oct 2023 at 06:35hrs | 486 Views

'Mnangagwa's govt must protect Gukurahundi plaques'

13 Oct 2023 at 06:33hrs | 145 Views

EU injects US$120m towards Kariba Dam rehab

13 Oct 2023 at 06:32hrs | 348 Views

Outcry over Beitbridge crack team operations

13 Oct 2023 at 06:31hrs | 744 Views

Mental health cases spike in Zimbabwe

13 Oct 2023 at 06:29hrs | 169 Views

'Zimbabwe not yet ready to develop lithium batteries'

13 Oct 2023 at 06:27hrs | 306 Views

Mnangagwa says Zimbabwe will continue to enjoy peace

13 Oct 2023 at 06:25hrs | 138 Views

'Zimbabwe to revert to local currency'

13 Oct 2023 at 06:24hrs | 1038 Views

Chamisa's MPs refuse to disengage

13 Oct 2023 at 06:20hrs | 621 Views

Bulawayo's 2024 proposed budget riles residents

13 Oct 2023 at 06:19hrs | 145 Views

Gold ore fight turns fatal

13 Oct 2023 at 06:18hrs | 276 Views

Kariba Dam rehab 80% complete

13 Oct 2023 at 06:15hrs | 450 Views

Japajapa starts serving jail term

13 Oct 2023 at 06:14hrs | 715 Views

Zimbabwe police intensifies blitz on motorists

13 Oct 2023 at 06:13hrs | 259 Views

Mnangagwa reiterates call for mono-currency

13 Oct 2023 at 06:12hrs | 272 Views

Cantankerous apologists protest Mumba 'has criminal record' but accept Zanu PF live vote rigging and murderous agendas

12 Oct 2023 at 22:01hrs | 732 Views

Man in dock for catapulting girlfriend

12 Oct 2023 at 21:52hrs | 565 Views

Old Mutual announces 2nd financial literacy kids Bootcamp

12 Oct 2023 at 21:38hrs | 94 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days