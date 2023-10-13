Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Bulawayo school hit by water crisis

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
Ngwalongwalo Primary School in Pumula South, Bulawayo, is facing a water crisis due to pump failure, resulting in the school being without water for three days. This situation has compelled the students to resort to open defecation in nearby bushes, which poses health and environmental risks.

In response to the water problem, a meeting was convened on Wednesday to seek a solution. A concerned parent stated, "The children are in danger, and the young ones are soiling themselves and being asked to leave the classrooms as they will be unclean. The school head suggested that, as parents, we should collectively find solutions to this crisis, as we are all in it together for the next few days."

When contacted for comment, the school head, Keyi Moyo, explained that the school's pump had malfunctioned on Monday. Although the two 1,000-liter tanks were initially full, they began encountering challenges on Tuesday when the water flow started diminishing. However, Moyo assured that the issues have been resolved, and the tanks are in the process of refilling, with everything expected to return to normal by the end of the day.

Efforts to reach Taungana Ndoro, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education, for comment were unsuccessful.

On a related note, a few months earlier this year, Pumula North suburb had to grapple with a scare of a diarrhoea outbreak as residents reported stomach pains and other symptoms associated with water-borne diseases.

Source - The Chronicle

Must Read

Zimbabwe wants new IMF staff-monitored program by April

2 hrs ago | 86 Views

Chamisa tells restive CCC supporters to take it easy

4 hrs ago | 541 Views

Recalls meant to cement Zanu-PF's power, claims 'think tank'

4 hrs ago | 175 Views

Zanu-PF gets lion's share of Parly committees

4 hrs ago | 221 Views

Donkey milk on supermarket shelves

4 hrs ago | 403 Views

Highlanders fans call for change

4 hrs ago | 202 Views

Chamisa co-opted Sengezo Tshabangu into the party's national executive committee?

4 hrs ago | 678 Views

Guvamatanga cleared of rape

4 hrs ago | 112 Views

Matebeleland provinces brace for thunder, showers

4 hrs ago | 101 Views

SADC closes Zimbabwe's 2023 election chapter

4 hrs ago | 371 Views

Ngidlaliswe amatope mina?

4 hrs ago | 63 Views

Massive corruption unearthed at education offices

13 hrs ago | 802 Views

CCC cadres not happy with Chamisa's leadership

14 hrs ago | 1423 Views

Chamisa disengages to engage

14 hrs ago | 616 Views

ZEC dismisses fake election result cancellation statement

14 hrs ago | 434 Views

Illegal firearms holders given 3 weeks' amnesty to surrender guns

14 hrs ago | 206 Views

Ex Victoria Falls mayor jailed

14 hrs ago | 345 Views

Mighty Warriors booted out

14 hrs ago | 277 Views

Madinda will be solely in charge

14 hrs ago | 190 Views

Chamisa's CCC proposes a Transitional Authority for Zimbabwe

14 hrs ago | 291 Views

The Chamisa Dilemma: Zimbabwe's struggle with Truth-in-Leadership continues

14 hrs ago | 220 Views

Drunk businessman loses firearm

13 Oct 2023 at 08:42hrs | 1534 Views

Woman in savage hammer attack on hubby's face

13 Oct 2023 at 07:47hrs | 1070 Views

Ezra Tshisa changed Freddie Gwala's life

13 Oct 2023 at 07:47hrs | 1867 Views

Man runs away with condom on after foiled rape attempt

13 Oct 2023 at 07:46hrs | 1665 Views

Herdboy rapes goat to death

13 Oct 2023 at 07:45hrs | 1695 Views

CCC crisis deepens

13 Oct 2023 at 07:40hrs | 2689 Views

SADC observer mission final report reinforces claim Zimbabwe poll was flawed

13 Oct 2023 at 06:48hrs | 1901 Views

Mnangagwa accepts Chamisa's request for dialogue

13 Oct 2023 at 06:38hrs | 3931 Views

No peace for Mnangagwa

13 Oct 2023 at 06:37hrs | 2853 Views

Zimbabwe inflation to hit 400% by year end, says IMF

13 Oct 2023 at 06:36hrs | 476 Views

Brito gives Madinda Ndlovu, Luphahla freedom to implement their own ideas

13 Oct 2023 at 06:35hrs | 486 Views

'Mnangagwa's govt must protect Gukurahundi plaques'

13 Oct 2023 at 06:33hrs | 145 Views

EU injects US$120m towards Kariba Dam rehab

13 Oct 2023 at 06:32hrs | 347 Views

Outcry over Beitbridge crack team operations

13 Oct 2023 at 06:31hrs | 743 Views

Mental health cases spike in Zimbabwe

13 Oct 2023 at 06:29hrs | 169 Views

'Zimbabwe not yet ready to develop lithium batteries'

13 Oct 2023 at 06:27hrs | 304 Views

Mnangagwa says Zimbabwe will continue to enjoy peace

13 Oct 2023 at 06:25hrs | 138 Views

'Zimbabwe to revert to local currency'

13 Oct 2023 at 06:24hrs | 1038 Views

Chamisa's MPs refuse to disengage

13 Oct 2023 at 06:20hrs | 619 Views

Bulawayo's 2024 proposed budget riles residents

13 Oct 2023 at 06:19hrs | 145 Views

Gold ore fight turns fatal

13 Oct 2023 at 06:18hrs | 276 Views

Kariba Dam rehab 80% complete

13 Oct 2023 at 06:15hrs | 447 Views

Japajapa starts serving jail term

13 Oct 2023 at 06:14hrs | 715 Views

Zimbabwe police intensifies blitz on motorists

13 Oct 2023 at 06:13hrs | 259 Views

Mnangagwa reiterates call for mono-currency

13 Oct 2023 at 06:12hrs | 272 Views

Cantankerous apologists protest Mumba 'has criminal record' but accept Zanu PF live vote rigging and murderous agendas

12 Oct 2023 at 22:01hrs | 730 Views

Man in dock for catapulting girlfriend

12 Oct 2023 at 21:52hrs | 565 Views

Old Mutual announces 2nd financial literacy kids Bootcamp

12 Oct 2023 at 21:38hrs | 93 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days