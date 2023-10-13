Zanu-PF gets lion's share of Parly committees

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Zanu-PF has secured control over 15 of the 22 parliamentary portfolio committees, with former ministers assuming leadership positions in many of these committees.For instance, former Information deputy minister Energy Mutodi will be taking the helm of the Justice, Legal, and Parliamentary Affairs Committee, while former ICT minister and Nyanga South lawmaker Supa Mandiwanzira is set to lead the Local Government, Public Works, and National Housing Committee.Albert Nguluvhe, the legislator for Beitbridge East, has been appointed to chair the Defence, Home Affairs, Veterans of Liberation Struggle, and Security Portfolio Committee, while Ngoni Mudekunye, representing Buhera South, will take the reins of the Industry and Commerce Committee.Itai Ndudzo, who serves as a legislator for Hwedza North and is a legal practitioner, has been appointed to lead the Parliamentary Legal Committee.The opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) has been allocated the remaining committees, with Fadzai Mahere, the former party spokesperson and Mt Pleasant legislator, set to chair the Higher Education Portfolio Committee. Additionally, Kuwadzana East MP Chalton Hwende will lead the Public Accounts Committee.