Ngulube replaces Mayihlome

Zanu-PF Beitbridge East MP Albert Ngulube has been appointed Parliamentary Portfolio Committee Chairperson for Defence, Home Affairs, War Veterans and Security Services.Ngulube replaces retired Brigadier-General Levy Mayihlome who is now deputy Defence minister.Mayihlome - Zanu-PF MP for Mzingwane in Matabeleland South - is a Soviet-trained military intelligence operative who served in the army for decades.He was Zipra, working under its intelligence arm, the National Secrurity Organisation (NSO), during the liberation struggle.Ngulube was also part of NSO during the liberation struggle, serving in Zapu leader Joshua Nkomo's close security team.After Independence, Ngulube worked for Zimbabwe's state security agency, the Central Intelligence Organisation and ended up as the late former president Robert Mugabe’s Close Security Unit boss until up until the 2017 coup period.