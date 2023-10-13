Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Masvingo celebrates Chiduwa's fall from grace

by Staff reporter
52 mins ago | Views
 While many people often celebrate the success of their kinsmen and feel sad when bad things happen, the story is different for the Zaka South legislator Clemence Chiduwa whom people in Zaka and Masvingo are celebrating his sudden fall from grace after President Emmerson Mnangagwa dropped him from his current cabinet.

Chiduwa who is former deputy minister for Finance and Economic Development in the previous government is the only one from Masvingo province who was disappointed as seven other ministers were re-appointed by Mnangagwa when he formed his government a fortnight ago.

Impeccable sources in Zanu-PF said there was a number of issues that resulted in him being sidelined like being boastful, selfishness, nepotism, and self-praise which is said to have irked some top Zanu-PF officials.

Zanu-PF councilors at Zaka Rural District Council (RDC) who spoke to TellZim News on condition of anonymity for fear of victimization said Chiduwa has no one but himself to blame for his downfall.

"Chiduwa has no one to blame but himself – he influenced local leadership to appoint his wife councilor through the quota system. After that he again influenced other councilors to vote for her to become council chair. He is that kind of a leader who wants to take everything home," the councilor said.

"Chiduwa failed to acknowledge the party and government programs in the district. He said all the programs that were funded by the government was his doing to the extent that he told people that he was responsible for the disbursement of devolution funds as deputy minister of finance," added the councilor.

Another top Zanu-PF official said Chiduwa's biggest error was to try and establish his own center of power and failure to campaign for Mnangagwa in his constituency.

"Literally he (Chiduwa) was creating own centre of power and that is the biggest mistake one should never make in Zanu-PF because we only have one centre of power. If you go to his constituency today, he is more popular than President Mnangagwa. I also think that he made a serious blunder when he influenced the appointment of his wife as councilor; he lost popularity in the district because of that because there were more deserving women who have been loyal to the party for too long.

"For that reason, both the district and provincial leadership no longer want him as DCC chairperson and it won't be a surprise if he fails to complete his term as chairperson," said the source.

When contacted for comment, Chiduwa dropped the call after the reporter introduced self and asked for his opinion on why he could have been dropped from cabinet and further attempts yielded nothing as he was not picking up calls.

Further attempts to get comment from him the following day were again futile as his mobile phone went unanswered.

Chiduwa, who is also the Zanu-PF DCC chairperson for Zaka district, is said to have used his powerful positions of deputy minister, MP and DCC chairperson to influence the appointment of his wife into council through the women quota.

This did not go down well with the people of Zaka, and sources in Zanu-PF said the party is already plotting to oust him.

Another source said Chiduwa was paying the price for being disrespectful and undermining the party through campaigning for himself ahead of the president in the just ended elections.

However, another Zanu-PF provincial member said it was too early to conclude that Chiduwa had been dumped, saying the President could have something in store for him.

"It's too early to conclude, the president is still appointing and we should wait. The President could have something better for him, let's wait a bit and see," said the member

Chiduwa's downfall came as a surprise just like his rise in 2019 when he was appointed deputy minister barely two months after his election in a by election following the death of Castain Gumbwanda who was MP for the then Zaka East.

In 2018 Chiduwa had failed to contest in the primaries after he was disqualified for being a newbie in the party together with Talent Chivange who was disqualified for his alleged links to the G40 faction.

After the elections, Chiduwa is alleged to have used his links to get admitted into Zanu-PF and subsequently contested and won the by-election. He also got co-opted in the Zanu-PF provincial executive the same year.



Source - TellZim News

Must Read

Ngulube replaces Mayihlome

1 hr ago | 109 Views

Zimbabwe wants new IMF staff-monitored program by April

14 hrs ago | 336 Views

Chamisa tells restive CCC supporters to take it easy

15 hrs ago | 1619 Views

Recalls meant to cement Zanu-PF's power, claims 'think tank'

15 hrs ago | 566 Views

Zanu-PF gets lion's share of Parly committees

15 hrs ago | 540 Views

Bulawayo school hit by water crisis

15 hrs ago | 311 Views

Donkey milk on supermarket shelves

15 hrs ago | 1216 Views

Highlanders fans call for change

15 hrs ago | 565 Views

Chamisa co-opted Sengezo Tshabangu into the party's national executive committee?

15 hrs ago | 1861 Views

Guvamatanga cleared of rape

15 hrs ago | 325 Views

Matebeleland provinces brace for thunder, showers

15 hrs ago | 243 Views

SADC closes Zimbabwe's 2023 election chapter

15 hrs ago | 1068 Views

Ngidlaliswe amatope mina?

15 hrs ago | 162 Views

Massive corruption unearthed at education offices

24 hrs ago | 949 Views

CCC cadres not happy with Chamisa's leadership

13 Oct 2023 at 21:14hrs | 1775 Views

Chamisa disengages to engage

13 Oct 2023 at 21:07hrs | 685 Views

ZEC dismisses fake election result cancellation statement

13 Oct 2023 at 21:02hrs | 489 Views

Illegal firearms holders given 3 weeks' amnesty to surrender guns

13 Oct 2023 at 21:02hrs | 230 Views

Ex Victoria Falls mayor jailed

13 Oct 2023 at 20:59hrs | 391 Views

Mighty Warriors booted out

13 Oct 2023 at 20:59hrs | 351 Views

Madinda will be solely in charge

13 Oct 2023 at 20:59hrs | 234 Views

Chamisa's CCC proposes a Transitional Authority for Zimbabwe

13 Oct 2023 at 20:58hrs | 387 Views

The Chamisa Dilemma: Zimbabwe's struggle with Truth-in-Leadership continues

13 Oct 2023 at 20:44hrs | 287 Views

Drunk businessman loses firearm

13 Oct 2023 at 08:42hrs | 1665 Views

Woman in savage hammer attack on hubby's face

13 Oct 2023 at 07:47hrs | 1117 Views

Ezra Tshisa changed Freddie Gwala's life

13 Oct 2023 at 07:47hrs | 1950 Views

Man runs away with condom on after foiled rape attempt

13 Oct 2023 at 07:46hrs | 1756 Views

Herdboy rapes goat to death

13 Oct 2023 at 07:45hrs | 1792 Views

CCC crisis deepens

13 Oct 2023 at 07:40hrs | 2856 Views

SADC observer mission final report reinforces claim Zimbabwe poll was flawed

13 Oct 2023 at 06:48hrs | 1927 Views

Mnangagwa accepts Chamisa's request for dialogue

13 Oct 2023 at 06:38hrs | 4103 Views

No peace for Mnangagwa

13 Oct 2023 at 06:37hrs | 2893 Views

Zimbabwe inflation to hit 400% by year end, says IMF

13 Oct 2023 at 06:36hrs | 482 Views

Brito gives Madinda Ndlovu, Luphahla freedom to implement their own ideas

13 Oct 2023 at 06:35hrs | 489 Views

'Mnangagwa's govt must protect Gukurahundi plaques'

13 Oct 2023 at 06:33hrs | 148 Views

EU injects US$120m towards Kariba Dam rehab

13 Oct 2023 at 06:32hrs | 375 Views

Outcry over Beitbridge crack team operations

13 Oct 2023 at 06:31hrs | 773 Views

Mental health cases spike in Zimbabwe

13 Oct 2023 at 06:29hrs | 177 Views

'Zimbabwe not yet ready to develop lithium batteries'

13 Oct 2023 at 06:27hrs | 327 Views

Mnangagwa says Zimbabwe will continue to enjoy peace

13 Oct 2023 at 06:25hrs | 140 Views

'Zimbabwe to revert to local currency'

13 Oct 2023 at 06:24hrs | 1099 Views

Chamisa's MPs refuse to disengage

13 Oct 2023 at 06:20hrs | 630 Views

Bulawayo's 2024 proposed budget riles residents

13 Oct 2023 at 06:19hrs | 147 Views

Gold ore fight turns fatal

13 Oct 2023 at 06:18hrs | 280 Views

Kariba Dam rehab 80% complete

13 Oct 2023 at 06:15hrs | 514 Views

Japajapa starts serving jail term

13 Oct 2023 at 06:14hrs | 744 Views

Zimbabwe police intensifies blitz on motorists

13 Oct 2023 at 06:13hrs | 265 Views

Mnangagwa reiterates call for mono-currency

13 Oct 2023 at 06:12hrs | 275 Views

Cantankerous apologists protest Mumba 'has criminal record' but accept Zanu PF live vote rigging and murderous agendas

12 Oct 2023 at 22:01hrs | 745 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days