Bulawayo Mayor to hold Christmas visits to hospitals

News / Local

by Stephen Jakes

BULAWAYO MAYOR Senator David Coltart will be holding Christmas Visits to the Hospitals and a Mayor's Christmas Cheer fund lunch with Sandra Jones on Monday, 18 December 2023The council in a notice to stakeholders that the Christmas Visits to Hospitals and Homes will start from am and the targeted institutions are Ingutsheni Hospital, St Francis Children's Home, Mater Dei Hospital, CURE Hospital, United Bulawayo Hospitals, Mpilo Hospital, Thorngrove Hospital and Flexi Clinic, Lobengula.The council said the lunch of the mayor's Christmas Cheerfund at Sandra Jones Children's Home at 12:00hrs.