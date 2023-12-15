CIASA Petitions Parliament of Zimbabwe over environment violations

News / Local

by Stephen Jakes

A civic society organisation, the Citizens in Action Southern Africa has petitioned the Parliament of Zimbabwe to exercise its oversight function, discharge a representative role, and protect environmental rights in Section 73 in Chapter 4 (Declaration of Rights).The organisation said under Section 73(1)(a), where 'every person has the right to an environment that is not harmful to their health or well-being'."CIASA beseeched the Parliament of Zimbabwe to exercise its constitutional role and address the following issues of public concern: Inquire from the relevant Ministry about its plans around enacting National Ambient Air Quality Standards, to enact legislation comprehensively and effectively outlawing air pollution." the petition reads.CIASA also called for the Government of Zimbabwe to implement the recommendations made by the Special Rapporteur on Human Rights and the Environment and to align the Environmental Management Act of 2002 and the Atmospheric Pollution Prevention Act of 1971 with the 2013 Constitution.