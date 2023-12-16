Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Welshman Ncube fingers 'the Emperor'

by Staff reporter
16 Dec 2023 at 09:10hrs | Views
Former MDC Alliance vice president Welshman Ncube has claimed there is a team of the trolls set up by the Emperor to push others out of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) party.

Professor Ncube revealed this after a certain W. Zambezi Snr asked him whether he was "involved in Tshabangu illegal recalls?" which required a Yes or No answer.

Professor Ncube responded telling Zambezi that he cannot dictate how he should answer the question, adding that he believes that Zambezi is a team member of the trolls set up by the Emperor to push others out of the party.

Wrote Ncube on X (formally Twitter), "U don't dictate 2 me how I answer any question I choose to answer. But I will answer your question even though I believe that you are a team member of the trolls set up by the Emperor to push others out of the party."


Professor Ncube is the second senior member of the CCC after Tendai Biti to finger activists linked to party president Nelson Chamisa for creating parody social media accounts to link them to self-imposed interim secretary-general Sengezo Tshabangu.

This comes after there have been allegations of a web of "sell-outs" within the opposition party, with some senior officials being accused of trying to divide the party.

Biti last week spoke after a parody post on social media platform X, in Tshabangu's name claimed that the two had met to discuss the party's pertinent issues.

"I'm not interested. That account must be parody account that was created by Chamisa and his team. Just check it. I have not met Tshabangu and let me repeat that I am not interested," Biti said yesterday.

The tweet claimed that Tshabangu had met Biti at a top hotel in Harare.

"Just after my interview on ZBC, I had dinner with one of our decorated change champions and learned man Hon Biti at Crowne Plaza, as he is a victim of dictatorship, we deliberated on pertinent issues that will add value to our struggle for democracy, transparency and constitutionalism," the account claimed.

Tshabangu's spokesperson Khaliphani Phugeni also disowned the account saying it was fake.

"I would think it's a fake account," Phugeni said.

The development also comes after Harare councillor Denford Ngadziore reportedly blocked former mayor Jacob Mafume from entering a councillors' caucus meeting at Town House before the election of Lovejoy Chitengu.

Chitengu was elected mayor after Ian Makone was recalled by Tshabangu in the recent spate of recalls that have affected several MPs, Senators and councillors across Zimbabwe.

It is understood that Mafume is fearing for his life after he was threatened with unspecified action.

Mafume told NewsDay yesterday that he never wronged anyone, saying what happened at caucus meetings will remain regrettable.

"We are ready for service delivery of the residents and council if asked to do so. So, my conscience is clear even during the period when l was mayor," Mafume said.

"I wronged no one except those who want to take Harare. What happened at caucus meeting stays at the caucus meeting."

According to reports, CCC provincial taskforce chairperson for Harare Eric Murai and an official Matsunga Machuma bulldozed their way into chambers to ensure that councillors voted according to Chamisa's instructions.

Murai and Machuma allegedly asked the councillors to show their ballots before casting their votes.

Ngadziore could neither confirm nor deny the scuffle when contacted for comment.

"l do not want to comment because it was an internal issue," he said.

Chitengu yesterday said he was not in a position to comment on the matter.

There were, however, fears that Mafume who has remained the favourite might return as he commands respect within council.

CCC spokesperson Promise Mkwananzi denounced Tshabangu as a Zanu-PF impostor.

"It is unwise for anybody who purports to be a democratic to associate themselves with Tshabangu," Mkwananzi said.

However, while Tshabangu is being accused for imposing himself as CCC interim secretary-general, he recently told NewsDay that Zanu-PF had nothing to do with what is happening in CCC.

"The internal problems in the CCC are now common knowledge. The candidate selection was heavily manipulated. The party constitution, party processes, and organs were set aside by a group around President Chamisa, which is inherently driven by self-interest," he said.

"This group of people around the president (CCC leader Nelson Chamisa) replaced party values and ethos with fear and reliance on bribes. We are cleansing CCC of this uncouth culture. Where does Zanu-PF come in?"

He said the problems in the CCC were countrywide.

"Party members across the country were disenfranchised, injured by the unjust processes engineered by the criminals around the party president.

"Not only were the so-called ‘monkeys' affected. We need to bring justice to all our members, and the party must revert to its foundational values."

Source - Byo24News

Comments


Must Read

Man remanded for unlawful drug dealing

4 hrs ago | 49 Views

Pastor nabbed for possessing of weed

4 hrs ago | 141 Views

Blaming Chamisa for not testing your ideas is being unreasonable

6 hrs ago | 183 Views

BREAKING: Zimbabwe Cricket Union turns Queens Sports Club into a Strip Club

9 hrs ago | 1110 Views

Mnangagwa cracks whip on top soldiers

11 hrs ago | 2460 Views

Chamisa's facial image belongs to CCC founded by MDC Alliance

12 hrs ago | 1590 Views

Chamisa's CCC faction warned against Parliament withdrawal

12 hrs ago | 833 Views

Welshman Ncube comes out to state the correct position on CCC turmoil

12 hrs ago | 1946 Views

Skepticism over Gukurahundi hearings

12 hrs ago | 149 Views

Umkhonto weSizwe fighter will never forget what a white man told him in Zimbabwe in 1980

12 hrs ago | 1223 Views

2 police officers killed driving across flooded river

12 hrs ago | 672 Views

Wet spell to persist in Zimbabwe

12 hrs ago | 418 Views

Trucks pile up on Zimbabwe side as SA runs out of parking space

12 hrs ago | 690 Views

Leviticus 20:13 - Pope approves blessings for same-sex couples

13 hrs ago | 600 Views

The role of religion in Zimbabwe politics

14 hrs ago | 184 Views

Shock as Amos Chibaya double crosses Chamisa with Tshabangu

17 hrs ago | 4011 Views

Armed robbers terrorise Beitbridge residents

19 hrs ago | 682 Views

WATCH: Cyril Ramaphosa responds to Jacob Zuma on MK

19 hrs ago | 1768 Views

Chamisa blocks Tshabangu from using his face image

19 hrs ago | 1823 Views

Minister Mhona dragged to court

19 hrs ago | 495 Views

School heads face disciplinary action over fee hikes

19 hrs ago | 409 Views

Sikhala solidarity rally on the cards

19 hrs ago | 547 Views

Zimbabweans chase elusive IDs

19 hrs ago | 482 Views

Recalled CCC members to contest by-elections

19 hrs ago | 555 Views

Tshabangu's by-elections challenged

19 hrs ago | 1020 Views

Travellers' nightmare at Beitbridge border

19 hrs ago | 579 Views

Soul Brothers drop Zimbabwe gig

19 hrs ago | 380 Views

No water for all Bulawayo suburbs

19 hrs ago | 291 Views

9 killed in head-on collision

19 hrs ago | 379 Views

Aircraft tyre burst disrupts flights at Zimbabwe's Mugabe Airport

19 hrs ago | 334 Views

to have unmanned border posts by next year?

19 hrs ago | 440 Views

Zimbabwe's 2024 school fees gazetted

19 hrs ago | 364 Views

China donates books to Zanu-PF ideology school

19 hrs ago | 45 Views

How Tanzanian football emerged from obscurity to break into the big league

18 Dec 2023 at 22:49hrs | 402 Views

Zambia's 'Kenyan-style' cancellation of legal international hunting tender denounced as communities hope uninterrupted internat

18 Dec 2023 at 20:51hrs | 629 Views

Stone and Water Resort hosts amateur boxing tournament

18 Dec 2023 at 20:44hrs | 107 Views

Zimbabwe's solution not necessarily in regime change but holding leaders accountable

18 Dec 2023 at 20:32hrs | 491 Views

Many rural and urban communities have no access to clean water: Zimcodd

18 Dec 2023 at 20:20hrs | 72 Views

Gokwe, Bindura councils fail to document evidence of devolution funds use

18 Dec 2023 at 20:19hrs | 132 Views

IOM celebrates International Migration day

18 Dec 2023 at 20:17hrs | 160 Views

Lawyer hits prison officer with lawsuit over partisan conduct

18 Dec 2023 at 20:15hrs | 393 Views

CCC fields double candidates for February 3 by-election

18 Dec 2023 at 20:05hrs | 592 Views

Chamisa cut ties with Welshman Ncube and Tendai Biti?

18 Dec 2023 at 19:31hrs | 2274 Views

Joseph Kalimbwe donates Starlink kit to Zimbabwe

18 Dec 2023 at 12:05hrs | 1606 Views

ZANU PF's Joseph Tshuma emerges lone nominee in Pelandaba-Tshabalala By-election

18 Dec 2023 at 11:18hrs | 1750 Views

Scandal erupts in Zimbabwe Young Farmers partnership with ADDI

18 Dec 2023 at 10:40hrs | 725 Views

'By-election to put the final nail in Ostallos Siziba political coffin'

18 Dec 2023 at 10:18hrs | 2944 Views

NGOZI MINE HEALTH DISASTER: Councilor Ntando Ndlovu steps in

18 Dec 2023 at 09:11hrs | 661 Views

WATCH: 'Strategic Ambiguity confuses me also' says Nelson Chamisa (satire)

18 Dec 2023 at 07:49hrs | 2143 Views

Mark Zuckerberg builds US$100 million underground house as he prepares for Doomsday

18 Dec 2023 at 07:26hrs | 3038 Views