Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zimbabwean leads 'world's youngest State'

by Staff reporter
16 Dec 2023 at 09:13hrs | Views
A DECLARATION of a new State thousands of kilometres from Zimbabwe's outlying rural area of Hurungwe into the Pacific Ocean may sound fictitious and strange.

But, alas, reveals the existence of the new State.

Zimbabwean-born academic, professor Webiston Jokonya, on September 5 made history after declaring a new sovereign State at the heart of the world's waters.

The new State is called United Republic of Delvin (URD) and has only 36 registered citizens so far.

URD was formed from what was known as Howland Island, located just north of the Equator in the Central Pacific Ocean, about 1 700 nautical miles southwest of Honolulu.

It is just 160 hectares big and also lies almost halfway between Hawaii and Australia.

It was unclaimed and uninhabited until 2023 when it was declared a country or sovereign State by Jokonya.

Jokonya (45) was born and raised in Hurungwe, under Chief Kazangarare, about 70km north of Karoi.

In his declaration speech, Jokonya, as the first Prime Minister of URD, said his dream had come to reality, adding that investors were welcome into the new nation.

"The URD welcomes all investors and as a new government we want to make diplomatic ties with the global world," Jokonya said.

"We have one international seaport called Port Howland located on the South East Pole and one biggest city called Nashville city, where the international airport of Amelia International Airport is located.".

URD is characterised by an equatorial climate with scant rainfall, constant wind and intense sunshine.

Its natural resources include guano (deposits worked until late 1800s), terrestrial and aquatic.

Guano is a naturally occurring substance primarily made from the excrement of wild bats and birds. It is commonly used as a fertiliser and is typically high in nitrogen, phosphate and potassium.

It can be found where colonies of seabirds dwell, such as islands near coasts and subtropical latitudes where there is little rain, or in caves.

However, the island has no fresh water resource and the new State is set to work on innovation for the precious liquid, Jokonya said.

The island was established as a National Wildlife Refuge in 1974.

"It is good for investors to come as we want to build a new nation together," said Jokonya, who boasts various academic achievements.

Jokonya was born on November 9, 1978 at Kazangarare Clinic in Manyati Village, Hurungwe in Mashonaland West province.

He enrolled at local schools under Chief Kazangarare from 1986 to 1994 until completing his O level studies.

In 2001, he moved from rural Kazangarare to Karoi seeking employment and worked at several companies up to 2004.

He ventured into commercial courses like bookkeeping, electronics, computer application, computer repairs and many more.

He then formed his company as a computer technician at Karoi Outdoor Living Center, popularly known as Tsotsi Complex in November 2010.

As an academic, Jokonya holds a PhD in Information Technology (GEPEA University, Portugal), PhD in Physical Education (World University of Sports, Iran) PhD in Mass Communication (Anjad University, Pakistan) and Doctor of Business Administration.

He is a visiting professor at different universities globally.

It was during one of his academic research tours that he came across the uninhabited territory.

He recalled how it all began during the peak period of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I started carrying research on how a country can be created or how to start a country in order to try to rescue my family tree from COVID-19," he recalled.

"I discovered that a country can be started even by two people, who are permanent residents or permanent citizens in an unclaimed land, for example an island.

"So from there, I started carrying out research while looking for unclaimed islands in the Atlantic Ocean, Indian Ocean and Pacific Ocean, where I came across this island that I later called Delvin.

"Delvin is the name of my last born, who was born during the COVID-19 lockdown period.

"So from there, I started planning strategies on how to start to develop that island as a family territory or a small country since it was unclaimed and uninhabited until in September when I declared it a sovereign state and renaming it as the URD."

According to the Montevideo Convention (1933), a State must possess a permanent population, a defined territory, a government, and the capacity to conduct international relations.

As congratulatory messages trickle in for the new State, Jokonya is hopeful that the economy of his country will soon tick and make it a darling for all globally.

Although Rome was not built in one day, Jokonya's dream could come true as he moves into the island in January to lead a State, which the United States also claims to be in its territory.

"We are running around in order to acquire a passenger ferry ship and at least one cargo ship to start moving some of the materials for road construction and erections of housing cottages," he said.

"Some investors are interested in the project."

The first registered 36 residents in URD are drawn from different countries, mainly Asia and Europe. URD has since been listed as a micro-nation.

Source - newsday
More on: #Jokonya, #Zimbabwean,

Comments


Must Read

Man remanded for unlawful drug dealing

4 hrs ago | 49 Views

Pastor nabbed for possessing of weed

4 hrs ago | 141 Views

Blaming Chamisa for not testing your ideas is being unreasonable

6 hrs ago | 183 Views

BREAKING: Zimbabwe Cricket Union turns Queens Sports Club into a Strip Club

9 hrs ago | 1112 Views

Mnangagwa cracks whip on top soldiers

11 hrs ago | 2460 Views

Chamisa's facial image belongs to CCC founded by MDC Alliance

12 hrs ago | 1590 Views

Chamisa's CCC faction warned against Parliament withdrawal

12 hrs ago | 833 Views

Welshman Ncube comes out to state the correct position on CCC turmoil

12 hrs ago | 1947 Views

Skepticism over Gukurahundi hearings

12 hrs ago | 149 Views

Umkhonto weSizwe fighter will never forget what a white man told him in Zimbabwe in 1980

12 hrs ago | 1223 Views

2 police officers killed driving across flooded river

12 hrs ago | 672 Views

Wet spell to persist in Zimbabwe

12 hrs ago | 418 Views

Trucks pile up on Zimbabwe side as SA runs out of parking space

12 hrs ago | 690 Views

Leviticus 20:13 - Pope approves blessings for same-sex couples

13 hrs ago | 600 Views

The role of religion in Zimbabwe politics

14 hrs ago | 184 Views

Shock as Amos Chibaya double crosses Chamisa with Tshabangu

17 hrs ago | 4011 Views

Armed robbers terrorise Beitbridge residents

19 hrs ago | 682 Views

WATCH: Cyril Ramaphosa responds to Jacob Zuma on MK

19 hrs ago | 1768 Views

Chamisa blocks Tshabangu from using his face image

19 hrs ago | 1823 Views

Minister Mhona dragged to court

19 hrs ago | 495 Views

School heads face disciplinary action over fee hikes

19 hrs ago | 409 Views

Sikhala solidarity rally on the cards

19 hrs ago | 547 Views

Zimbabweans chase elusive IDs

19 hrs ago | 482 Views

Recalled CCC members to contest by-elections

19 hrs ago | 555 Views

Tshabangu's by-elections challenged

19 hrs ago | 1020 Views

Travellers' nightmare at Beitbridge border

19 hrs ago | 579 Views

Soul Brothers drop Zimbabwe gig

19 hrs ago | 380 Views

No water for all Bulawayo suburbs

19 hrs ago | 291 Views

9 killed in head-on collision

19 hrs ago | 379 Views

Aircraft tyre burst disrupts flights at Zimbabwe's Mugabe Airport

19 hrs ago | 334 Views

to have unmanned border posts by next year?

19 hrs ago | 440 Views

Zimbabwe's 2024 school fees gazetted

19 hrs ago | 364 Views

China donates books to Zanu-PF ideology school

19 hrs ago | 45 Views

How Tanzanian football emerged from obscurity to break into the big league

18 Dec 2023 at 22:49hrs | 402 Views

Zambia's 'Kenyan-style' cancellation of legal international hunting tender denounced as communities hope uninterrupted internat

18 Dec 2023 at 20:51hrs | 629 Views

Stone and Water Resort hosts amateur boxing tournament

18 Dec 2023 at 20:44hrs | 107 Views

Zimbabwe's solution not necessarily in regime change but holding leaders accountable

18 Dec 2023 at 20:32hrs | 491 Views

Many rural and urban communities have no access to clean water: Zimcodd

18 Dec 2023 at 20:20hrs | 72 Views

Gokwe, Bindura councils fail to document evidence of devolution funds use

18 Dec 2023 at 20:19hrs | 132 Views

IOM celebrates International Migration day

18 Dec 2023 at 20:17hrs | 160 Views

Lawyer hits prison officer with lawsuit over partisan conduct

18 Dec 2023 at 20:15hrs | 393 Views

CCC fields double candidates for February 3 by-election

18 Dec 2023 at 20:05hrs | 592 Views

Chamisa cut ties with Welshman Ncube and Tendai Biti?

18 Dec 2023 at 19:31hrs | 2274 Views

Joseph Kalimbwe donates Starlink kit to Zimbabwe

18 Dec 2023 at 12:05hrs | 1606 Views

ZANU PF's Joseph Tshuma emerges lone nominee in Pelandaba-Tshabalala By-election

18 Dec 2023 at 11:18hrs | 1750 Views

Scandal erupts in Zimbabwe Young Farmers partnership with ADDI

18 Dec 2023 at 10:40hrs | 725 Views

'By-election to put the final nail in Ostallos Siziba political coffin'

18 Dec 2023 at 10:18hrs | 2944 Views

NGOZI MINE HEALTH DISASTER: Councilor Ntando Ndlovu steps in

18 Dec 2023 at 09:11hrs | 661 Views

WATCH: 'Strategic Ambiguity confuses me also' says Nelson Chamisa (satire)

18 Dec 2023 at 07:49hrs | 2143 Views

Mark Zuckerberg builds US$100 million underground house as he prepares for Doomsday

18 Dec 2023 at 07:26hrs | 3038 Views