BCC allocates vending bays at Egodini

by Staff reporter

Bulawayo City Council (BCC) has started allocating vending bays to registered informal traders at Egodini Mall as the first phase of the project nears completion.More than 500 vending bays are being constructed at Egodini Mall under phase one of the project.Bulawayo mayor David Coltart confirmed the allocation of vending bays, adding that the city council would review progress of the project today."The criteria of allocation of vending bays were stated in the letter distributed by the council on our website and tomorrow (today) we will review the progress of phase 1 construction of Egodini," he said.In a letter dated December 12, 2023, Bulawayo town clerk Christopher Dube said the vending bays would be allocated to informal traders who were relocated from the site and those who were on the waiting list."Members of the public are advised that allocation of informal trading bays will be in the following preference, informal traders who were relocated from Egodini and are on the council's registry and informal traders who are on the council waiting list," Dube said.He noted that there are individuals who wanted to politicise the allocation of vending bays."Allocation of the informal trading bays at Egodini and in any other designated informal trading space in the city is done strictly by council officials and in line with relevant policies and procedures, there is no political involvement and interference in the process as it is purely administrative," Dube said.Project construction started in 2012 but the contractor is still working on the civil works while the bus terminus and vendors' market are yet to be completed.Terracotta (Private) Limited estimated the cost of the project at US$25 million.