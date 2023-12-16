Mambo Dhuterere hits out at cyberbullies, again

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Gospel musician Mambo Dhuterere, real name Darlington Mutseta, says deliberate attempts to inflict harm on his marriage through manipulation and damaging of his character online will not destroy his marriage.In October Mambo Dhuterere made headlines after he was found at the centre of controversy, with allegations of infidelity and cheating.However, the Dzikisa Munyengetero hit maker denied the allegations affirming that it was one of those many social media gossips.Speaking at the St John Apostolic Church of the Whole World's annual gathering to mark the end of the year big Sunday, which was attended by nearly 3 000 congregants, Mambo Dhuterere reiterated that no amount of cyber-bullying will deter him from respecting, committing and valuing his marriage."I would like to set the record straight and tell you that, not even a single day did I beat my wife since we got married," he said."That's trash, which deserves to be denounced or condemned; and let me tell you that we also laugh at lies they peddle on social media."Like some of you, we are also victims of social media falsehoods and that will not stop us from rising against such ills despite their unfounded claims."Not even data bundles, hotspotting or any social media hype will deter us from rebuking criminals."You hear the lies that we divorced with my wife and she has since left for Botswana, which is totally disgusting and far away from the truth."Now look (holding his wife's shoulder) who is by my side right now waiting to praise and worship through music?Mambo Dhuterere said their music was crafted in a way that exposes socio-cultural immorality, abuses and realities which exist in societies."Perpetrators of crimes that we denounce when we sing are the ones that try to fight back through spreading falsehoods on social media," he said."However, we don't have energy to entertain them, but denounce them because we are the voice of the voiceless."He took a swipe at perpetrators of gender-based violence and appealed to law enforcement agents to bring culprits to book.The musician expressed gratitude over the support he is getting from his church and fans.He later joined forces with his wife to treat the 3 000 plus congregants with hits from his rich discography.