6 dead, 10 injured in crash involving two commuter omnibuses, bus

News / Local

by Staff reporter

At least six people died Friday while 10 others were injured in a horrific road traffic accident involving two commuter omnibuses and a bus along the Harare-Bulawayo Road.Police confirmed the tragedy which happened near the National Museum of African Liberation in Harare, Warren Park."The ZRP confirms a fatal road traffic accident which occurred on 15 December 2023 at around 6PM hours along Harare-Bulawayo Road near National Museum of African Liberation, Harare in which six people were killed whilst 10 others were injured when a Toyota Hiace kombi with 15 passengers on board was involved in a head on collision with a Nissan Caravan kombi with three passengers on board which was travelling towards Harare CBD."Subsequently, the Toyota Hiace kombi hit an AVM bus with three passengers on board which was travelling towards Harare CBD. The Toyota Hiace kombi had encroached onto oncoming vehicle lane."The bodies were taken to Sally Mugabe Hospital mortuary for postmortem whilst the injured are admitted at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals," police said.Describing the incident, a witness using the X (Twitter) handle Justice Mhishi Official blamed the driver of the yellow commuter omnibus for the crash."I was behind the bus. We tried our best to retrieve the people from the vehicle. One woman was vomiting blood. The only word she said was ‘ko vana vangu (my children) and she died after that. One woman lost two kids in my eyes."