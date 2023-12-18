Zanu-PF MPs wants to bring spouses to hotel stays during parliament business trips

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Members of Parliament (MPs) are urging the government to compare their compensation with that of neighboring South Africa. Additionally, they are requesting permission to bring their spouses to official accommodations during sessions in August House.During a recent budget debate, MPs expressed frustration about insufficient accommodation, delayed allowances, and unfulfilled promises regarding car loans and duty-free vehicle imports. Zanu-PF Insiza South MP, Spare Sithole, called on the government to allow MPs to bring their spouses during official parliamentary business."Hon. Minister, can we have a benchmarking analysis similar to that in South Africa for Hon. Members' remuneration? Can we also have the privilege of bringing our spouses to stay together in the hotels?" inquired Sithole.The Insiza South MP also questioned the fate of previously promised US $80,000 car loans that had decreased to US $50,000 by the end of the previous parliamentary session."In the previous Parliament, the 5th Session, you promised us vehicles valued at $80,000.00. However, at the end of the session, you stated that the vehicles were now $50,000.00, creating a difference of $30,000.00, which we expected to receive as cash. As we pass this budget, will we be given that difference?" queried Sithole.Zanu-PF women's quota MP from Midlands Province, Tsitsi Zhou, called on the Minister of Finance, Economic Development, and Investment Promotion, Mthuli Ncube, to engage with the central bank on behalf of legislators."I would like to address the issue of accommodation for Members of Parliament. We are receiving poor services to the extent that, at one point, I was bitten by mosquitoes," said Zhou."May the Hon. Minister engage in a dialogue with the Central Bank so that we can secure loans to buy houses for our accommodation instead of being lodged in hotels? With decent accommodation, we can prepare healthy food and be more self-sufficient."Zhou also emphasized the problem of delayed sitting allowances, hindering MPs' ability to effectively carry out their work, including public consultations."Furthermore, concerning sitting allowances, they should be disbursed promptly. We have a lot of work to execute in this House, such as public consultations, and we appeal to the Minister to consider our request for the timely disbursement of allowances."Mwenezi North MP, Master Makope, raised concerns about lingering issues from previous administrations, including outstanding car loans for newer MPs and expired duty-free certificates for second vehicle imports."My concern revolves around the welfare of Members of Parliament. Looking back at the Ninth Parliament, there was an issue of outstanding vehicles for the 26 Members of Parliament who had recently joined."My question is, has this issue been included in the 2024 budget? Regarding duty-free matters, Members of Parliament lacked the funds to import these cars, leading to the expiration of duty-free certificates without Members acquiring those second vehicles," expressed Makope.