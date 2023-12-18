Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zanu-PF MPs wants to bring spouses to hotel stays during parliament business trips

by Staff reporter
18 Dec 2023 at 04:54hrs | Views
Members of Parliament (MPs) are urging the government to compare their compensation with that of neighboring South Africa. Additionally, they are requesting permission to bring their spouses to official accommodations during sessions in August House.

During a recent budget debate, MPs expressed frustration about insufficient accommodation, delayed allowances, and unfulfilled promises regarding car loans and duty-free vehicle imports. Zanu-PF Insiza South MP, Spare Sithole, called on the government to allow MPs to bring their spouses during official parliamentary business.

"Hon. Minister, can we have a benchmarking analysis similar to that in South Africa for Hon. Members' remuneration? Can we also have the privilege of bringing our spouses to stay together in the hotels?" inquired Sithole.

The Insiza South MP also questioned the fate of previously promised US $80,000 car loans that had decreased to US $50,000 by the end of the previous parliamentary session.

"In the previous Parliament, the 5th Session, you promised us vehicles valued at $80,000.00. However, at the end of the session, you stated that the vehicles were now $50,000.00, creating a difference of $30,000.00, which we expected to receive as cash. As we pass this budget, will we be given that difference?" queried Sithole.

Zanu-PF women's quota MP from Midlands Province, Tsitsi Zhou, called on the Minister of Finance, Economic Development, and Investment Promotion, Mthuli Ncube, to engage with the central bank on behalf of legislators.

"I would like to address the issue of accommodation for Members of Parliament. We are receiving poor services to the extent that, at one point, I was bitten by mosquitoes," said Zhou.

"May the Hon. Minister engage in a dialogue with the Central Bank so that we can secure loans to buy houses for our accommodation instead of being lodged in hotels? With decent accommodation, we can prepare healthy food and be more self-sufficient."

Zhou also emphasized the problem of delayed sitting allowances, hindering MPs' ability to effectively carry out their work, including public consultations.

"Furthermore, concerning sitting allowances, they should be disbursed promptly. We have a lot of work to execute in this House, such as public consultations, and we appeal to the Minister to consider our request for the timely disbursement of allowances."

Mwenezi North MP, Master Makope, raised concerns about lingering issues from previous administrations, including outstanding car loans for newer MPs and expired duty-free certificates for second vehicle imports.

"My concern revolves around the welfare of Members of Parliament. Looking back at the Ninth Parliament, there was an issue of outstanding vehicles for the 26 Members of Parliament who had recently joined.

"My question is, has this issue been included in the 2024 budget? Regarding duty-free matters, Members of Parliament lacked the funds to import these cars, leading to the expiration of duty-free certificates without Members acquiring those second vehicles," expressed Makope.

Source - The Herald
More on: #Zanu-pf, #Hotel, #Spouces

Comments


Must Read

Man remanded for unlawful drug dealing

3 hrs ago | 44 Views

Pastor nabbed for possessing of weed

3 hrs ago | 123 Views

Blaming Chamisa for not testing your ideas is being unreasonable

5 hrs ago | 169 Views

BREAKING: Zimbabwe Cricket Union turns Queens Sports Club into a Strip Club

8 hrs ago | 1051 Views

Mnangagwa cracks whip on top soldiers

11 hrs ago | 2418 Views

Chamisa's facial image belongs to CCC founded by MDC Alliance

11 hrs ago | 1556 Views

Chamisa's CCC faction warned against Parliament withdrawal

11 hrs ago | 816 Views

Welshman Ncube comes out to state the correct position on CCC turmoil

11 hrs ago | 1924 Views

Skepticism over Gukurahundi hearings

11 hrs ago | 148 Views

Umkhonto weSizwe fighter will never forget what a white man told him in Zimbabwe in 1980

12 hrs ago | 1213 Views

2 police officers killed driving across flooded river

12 hrs ago | 660 Views

Wet spell to persist in Zimbabwe

12 hrs ago | 413 Views

Trucks pile up on Zimbabwe side as SA runs out of parking space

12 hrs ago | 683 Views

Leviticus 20:13 - Pope approves blessings for same-sex couples

13 hrs ago | 593 Views

The role of religion in Zimbabwe politics

13 hrs ago | 184 Views

Shock as Amos Chibaya double crosses Chamisa with Tshabangu

17 hrs ago | 3992 Views

Armed robbers terrorise Beitbridge residents

18 hrs ago | 677 Views

WATCH: Cyril Ramaphosa responds to Jacob Zuma on MK

18 hrs ago | 1762 Views

Chamisa blocks Tshabangu from using his face image

18 hrs ago | 1822 Views

Minister Mhona dragged to court

18 hrs ago | 495 Views

School heads face disciplinary action over fee hikes

18 hrs ago | 409 Views

Sikhala solidarity rally on the cards

18 hrs ago | 547 Views

Zimbabweans chase elusive IDs

18 hrs ago | 482 Views

Recalled CCC members to contest by-elections

18 hrs ago | 555 Views

Tshabangu's by-elections challenged

18 hrs ago | 1019 Views

Travellers' nightmare at Beitbridge border

18 hrs ago | 579 Views

Soul Brothers drop Zimbabwe gig

18 hrs ago | 380 Views

No water for all Bulawayo suburbs

19 hrs ago | 289 Views

9 killed in head-on collision

19 hrs ago | 379 Views

Aircraft tyre burst disrupts flights at Zimbabwe's Mugabe Airport

19 hrs ago | 334 Views

to have unmanned border posts by next year?

19 hrs ago | 440 Views

Zimbabwe's 2024 school fees gazetted

19 hrs ago | 361 Views

China donates books to Zanu-PF ideology school

19 hrs ago | 45 Views

How Tanzanian football emerged from obscurity to break into the big league

18 Dec 2023 at 22:49hrs | 401 Views

Zambia's 'Kenyan-style' cancellation of legal international hunting tender denounced as communities hope uninterrupted internat

18 Dec 2023 at 20:51hrs | 625 Views

Stone and Water Resort hosts amateur boxing tournament

18 Dec 2023 at 20:44hrs | 107 Views

Zimbabwe's solution not necessarily in regime change but holding leaders accountable

18 Dec 2023 at 20:32hrs | 491 Views

Many rural and urban communities have no access to clean water: Zimcodd

18 Dec 2023 at 20:20hrs | 72 Views

Gokwe, Bindura councils fail to document evidence of devolution funds use

18 Dec 2023 at 20:19hrs | 131 Views

IOM celebrates International Migration day

18 Dec 2023 at 20:17hrs | 158 Views

Lawyer hits prison officer with lawsuit over partisan conduct

18 Dec 2023 at 20:15hrs | 393 Views

CCC fields double candidates for February 3 by-election

18 Dec 2023 at 20:05hrs | 592 Views

Chamisa cut ties with Welshman Ncube and Tendai Biti?

18 Dec 2023 at 19:31hrs | 2271 Views

Joseph Kalimbwe donates Starlink kit to Zimbabwe

18 Dec 2023 at 12:05hrs | 1603 Views

ZANU PF's Joseph Tshuma emerges lone nominee in Pelandaba-Tshabalala By-election

18 Dec 2023 at 11:18hrs | 1747 Views

Scandal erupts in Zimbabwe Young Farmers partnership with ADDI

18 Dec 2023 at 10:40hrs | 724 Views

'By-election to put the final nail in Ostallos Siziba political coffin'

18 Dec 2023 at 10:18hrs | 2942 Views

NGOZI MINE HEALTH DISASTER: Councilor Ntando Ndlovu steps in

18 Dec 2023 at 09:11hrs | 661 Views

WATCH: 'Strategic Ambiguity confuses me also' says Nelson Chamisa (satire)

18 Dec 2023 at 07:49hrs | 2140 Views

Mark Zuckerberg builds US$100 million underground house as he prepares for Doomsday

18 Dec 2023 at 07:26hrs | 3037 Views