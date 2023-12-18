Zimta struggling to attract new blood

News / Local

by Staff reporter

THE outgoing Zimbabwe Teachers Association (Zimta) president says the organisation is struggling to attract new members and is heavily relying on old members.In his remarks during the organisation's just-ended 39th extraordinary conference held in Harare last week, Zimta immediate past president Richard Gundane revealed that most of Zimta members were aged 45 and above.He said the association was facing serious challenges in recruiting younger teachers to join it."If we take stock, how many young educators do we have in the room and in the union? The statistics show that Zimta is a union with members who are 45 years and above. Where is the future?"Gundane said the world was changing, leaving gaps in the teaching practice."The world has moved and we seem to have been left behind. There are gaps between our practice here and the world practice at the moment."For example, there is a long-standing debate in Zimta on how to achieve 50-50 representation. Why are we still waiting? I asked for the statistics and the statistic I got was to say we have not achieved it yet. As we come up with the constitution, we must consider making minimum provision for young educators," he said.Meanwhile, newly-elected vice-president Elizabeth Mahiyana called for the creation of a young educator post in the association's executive."The association needs to establish a young educator position to address the digitalisation of young educators," she said, adding that the young educator's position would be implemented in the 2024-28 strategy.Zimta currently boasts 43 000 members across Zimbabwe and has established offices in Zimbabwe's 10 provinces.