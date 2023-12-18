Zanu-PF picks by-election candidates

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Zanu-PF has officially declared its candidates for the upcoming February 2024 by-elections in the Chegutu West and Zvimba East constituencies.The vacancies in these two parliamentary seats resulted from the recall of Eddie Chivero and Oliver Mutasa by the opposition Citizens' Coalition for Change (CCC), led by self-styled interim secretary-general Sengezo Tshabangu.In a letter dated December 16, 2023, Zanu-PF's national political commissar, Mike Bimha, announced that, following the primary polls, Wellington Shakemore Timburwa and Kudakwashe Munhanzva would be the party's representatives in Chegutu West and Zvimba East, respectively.Bimha wrote to Mary Mliswa-Chikoka, the party's Mashonaland West chairman: "This letter serves to notify that following their victory in the primary elections, the under-listed candidates shall represent the party in the February 3, 2024, by-elections: (a) Chegutu West constituency Wellington Shakemore Timburwa, (b) Zvimba East constituency Kudakwashe Munanzva."The Nomination Court is scheduled to convene on December 18 to receive papers from potential candidates."In view of the above, please facilitate the filing of Nomination Court papers and initiate preparations for the by-election campaigns."This announcement puts an end to speculation that former Chegutu West Member of Parliament (MP), Dexter Nduna, would contest his disqualification as the party representative. Zanu-PF disqualified Nduna from participating in the primary election, thwarting his bid for another parliamentary term.Mliswa-Chikoka recently oversaw a potentially contentious meeting at Rukawo Hotel, where tensions arose following Nduna's disqualification. The former Chegutu West MP had expressed optimism about overturning the decision reportedly made by the Politburo, but the reasons for his disqualification remain undisclosed.The primary elections in both constituencies featured Timburwa, Brian Chinyama, and Timothy Masviba in Chegutu West, while Last Farai Chigavazira withdrew from the race under unclear circumstances. In Zvimba East, former legislator Francis Mukwangwarirwa contested primaries against Gibson Chihaka, Antony Magama Dube, and Munanzva.Additionally, internal polls in Chinhoyi Wards 9 and 10, as well as Ward 12, resulted in Edward Besu, Godfrey Muzhandamuri, and Viola Moyo emerging as Zanu-PF's chosen candidates for the upcoming by-elections.Despite disruptions caused by rains, Mliswa-Chikoka assured NewZimbabwe.com that the internal polls were free and fair, emphasizing the electorate's satisfaction with the selected candidates.