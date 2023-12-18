Police officer arrested for armed robbery

News / Local

by Staff reporter

A Criminal Investigating Officer with the Zimbabwe Republic Police has been arrested over allegations of attempted robbery in Victoria Falls.National Police Spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident."We are still investigating the matter. Once we have all the details we shall issue a statement," Assistant Comm Nyathi said.A source close the investigations told CITE the police officer, Wellington Ndoro (36), is stationed at CID Nkulumane, Bulawayo. Ndoro was arrested together with Felias Mvula (54), from Mzilikazi."Ndoro and Mvula and four others who are still at large connived to go to Victoria Falls from Bulawayo, targeting their victims and commit the robberies. Mvula, who had knowledge of Victoria Falls, was the one leading the team to the target. Ndoro, who is a police officer, was the getaway driver of a Toyota corolla with a South African registration number plate," the source said."On the 14th of December 2023 at around 2110 hours, the complainant was watching television sitting inside his dining room. The complainant was alerted by his daughter that there were four intruders who had jumped into their yard. The complainant checked and saw one of the accused trying to force open the main door. One of the accused persons was left outside the yard as a sentry and accused number one was in the car as a getaway driver."The source said the complainant, Casey Beam, of Victoria Falls, alerted the neighbourhood watch response team and the police who reacted swiftly."Upon realising that the complainant had alerted assistance the four accused who were in the yard scaled the durawall in different directions. Ndoro who was waiting in the getaway vehicle a Toyota corolla, started the vehicle and the other one who was sentry jumped in and attempted to drive away at a high speed," the source said."The response team who were driving a Toyota land cruiser gave a chase and upon reaching corner Courtney Selous and West Drive, the neighbourhood watch response team' s motor vehicles hit the accused person's motor vehicle from behind and the vehicle stopped. The two accused jumped out and started running on foot on different directions."The source said the ZRP teams and the neighbour watch response team started searching for the accused persons and Ndoro at a house in Westcom Drive while Mvula was arrested whilst hiding in a trench along Courtney Selous road, Victoria Falls.