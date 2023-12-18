Chamisa cut ties with Welshman Ncube and Tendai Biti?

News / Local

by Staff reporter

The Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) faction loyal to party leader Nelson Chamisa has cut its ties with Welshman Ncube and Tendai Biti.Well-placed sources who spoke to the Daily News at the weekend confirmed that the two opposition stalwarts had been jettisoned on untested allegations of having a hand in the party's mindless wars.In this regard, Ncube and Biti had been removed from key CCC WhatsApp groups used to notify members about developments and upcoming meetings.This comes as Ncube and Biti have recently faced a barrage of accusations that they are behind Sengezo Tshabangu, who asserts that he is the CCC's interim secretary general.Tshabangu has gone on to recall dozens of the party's legislators and councillors from their respective posts over the past few weeks.Last week, Ncube provided rare insights into the abuses that he has suffered from party-linked trolls over the past few months, hinting at how he had long been sidelined after CCC rebranded itself from the MDC Alliance in January last year.Chamisa's close allies who spoke to the Daily News at the weekend were emphatic that both Ncube and Biti had been jettisoned from the party.This was despite the question marks over the legitimacy of Chamisa's own position in the party, as well as that of the CCC's citizens national assembly-a murky platform which apparently recently took the decision to cut loose Ncube and Biti.