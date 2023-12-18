CCC fields double candidates for February 3 by-election

News / Local

by Staff reporter

The Opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) is poised to field dual candidates in the upcoming by-elections, as the Zimbabwe Election Commission (ZEC) has accepted nomination papers from both the Nelson Chamisa and Sengezo Tshabangu factions.The Nomination Court convened today to receive papers for candidates contesting in the Pelandaba-Tshabalala, Mkoba North, Chegutu West, Zvimba East, Seke, and Goromonzi South constituencies. The by-elections are scheduled for February 3, 2024.These vacancies arose following the recall of Gift Ostallos Siziba, Stephen Chatiza, Madzimbamuto Tapfumanei, Admore Chivero, Mutasa Oliver, and Chibaya Amos by the self-declared opposition Secretary General Sengezo Tshabangu, who claimed they had ceased to be party members.ZEC's presiding officer, Sithembiso Nkomo, announced that only four candidates had successfully submitted their nomination papers for the Pelandaba-Tshabalala constituency seat."Assemble constituency candidates have been duly nominated. Nkomo Abraham Yona, Democratic Opposition Party, Siziba Gift CCC, Tembo Moreblessing CCC, and Tshuma Joseph Zanu PF," stated Nkomo.However, concerns have been raised about the CCC's decision to field candidates under the opposition banner, especially after a High Court judgment prohibited CCC MPs from contesting under the party name during the December 9 by-elections.