No water for all Bulawayo suburbs

THE City of Bulawayo has indefinitely suspended the water shedding programme, effective from today 18 December, due to a power fault on the Zesa mainlines at Ncema and Fernhill pump stations.This fault has caused a failure in pumping water to the city.In a statement, Bulawayo Town Clerk Mr Christopher Dube said: "To protect the supply and distribution reservoirs from collapsing, the City of Bulawayo has temporarily suspended the current water shedding programme and cut off supply to all residential areas with effect from today. (Monday, 18 December 2023) until further notice," he said.Mr Dube said the Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission Distribution Company (ZETDC) is attending to the situation."The Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission Distribution Company (ZETDC) is currently working on resolving the fault. The City of Bulawayo wishes to apologise to its valued consumers for the inconvenience caused by the erratic water supplies," said Mr Dube.