Soul Brothers drop Zimbabwe gig

News / Local

by Staff reporter

The Soul Brothers who were set to headline the Ziyakhala Music Festival at the White City Stadium in Bulawayo on Unity Day have issued a statement communicating that they will not be travelling to the country for that eventIn a statement released by the leader of the Imbaqanga kings, Moses Ngwenya, it was revealed that the promoters of the show, Imithente Projects, have been deemed ‘untrustworthy and fraudulent.' Despite having ample time, they failed to meet the requirements set by the Soul Brothers band, leading to the decision not to participate in the event.Ngwenya expressed regret."It is with great regret to inform our loyal Soul Brothers fans that we will not be performing any shows in Zimbabwe this December as announced. This is due to these deceptive promoters known as ‘Imithente Projects' not meeting any of the requirements set by the Soul Brothers band although they had ample time to do so."The statement also shed light on the promoters' alleged deceptive practices, accusing Imithente Projects of promising a show without a full agreement and using this tactic to encourage early ticket sales."These individuals promised the loyal fans of the Soul Brothers a show despite both the Soul Brothers and Imithente Projects not reaching a full agreement. It is apparent that they did this to scam the fans into purchasing tickets early while no agreement had been met," read the statement released on Monday afternoon.The Soul Brothers expressed extreme disappointment in the unprofessional and unethical manner in which the situation was handled by Imithente Projects."We would like to sincerely apologize to our loyal fans for any inconvenience caused," Ngwenya wrote.The band had been eagerly anticipating sharing their new album and classic songs with their Zimbabwean fans.Event organisers have reportedly been taken aback by the announcement, and the Ziyakhala Music Festival is now faced with the challenge of proceeding without the Soul Brothers. Despite this setback, the festival is still set to feature performances from other talented artistes, including Khuphuka Shongwe Saved Group, Insimbi ZeZhwane, Zinjaziyamluma, Madlela Skhobokhobo, Lindokuhle Mkhize, and Mandla Dube.. . . This is a developing story, and further updates may follow.