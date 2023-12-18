Recalled CCC members to contest by-elections

News / Local

by Staff reporter

RECALLED Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) legislators yesterday successfully filed their nomination papers ahead of by-elections set for February 3.The by-elections will be held to fill six vacant parliamentary seats following the recall of CCC legislators by self-imposed secretary-general, Sengezo Tshabangu.CCC ward 9 councillor Donaldson Mabutho filed papers on behalf of party deputy spokesperson Gift Ostallos Siziba to contest for the Pelandaba seat in Bulawayo."Siziba filed papers under the CCC," Mabutho said.Tshabangu has threatened to recall the CCC members for standing on a party ticket.He blocked recalled CCC members from contesting the December 9 by-elections saying they had long been expelled from the party.The High Court ruled in his favour.By-elections will also be held in Goromonzi South, Seke, Chegutu West, Zvimba East and Mkoba.Other candidates who successfully filed nomination papers in Bulawayo were Joseph Tshuma under Zanu-PF and Moreblessing Tembo under CCC Tshabangu.Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) chief elections officer, Utloile Silaigwana, said they were now preparing for the by-elections."Since we have had more than one candidate successfully filing their papers we will proceed with the elections next year. We are happy to say we never had any challenges, every[thing] ran smooth[ly]," Silaigwana said.."We also urge politicians and party supporters to embark on peaceful campaigns. Everyone has a responsibility to keep the peace during this period."