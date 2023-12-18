Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zimbabweans chase elusive IDs

by Staff reporter
19 hrs ago | Views
AN icy wind whips through the deserted streets, stinging the faces of the figures huddled together outside the Registrar-General's office.

They clutch worn backpacks and thermoses, a makeshift breakfast in the battle against the cold and frustration.

It's the daily pilgrimage for thousands of Zimbabweans: the hunt for the elusive national identity document (ID).

The ID crisis in Zimbabwe has reached fever pitch.

Offices across the country face crippling shortages of plastic cards, the lifeblood of legal existence.

Diaspora returnees, their hopes pinned on replacing lost or expired IDs, face weeks of agonising waiting.

Young Takura, just 16 and brimming with nervous excitement, dreams of registering for exams, but the ID, a passport to academic adulthood, remains unobtainable.

"I need my ID to register for examinations next year," Takura whispers, his voice barely audible over the wind.

"But with the way things are going, I don't know if I'll get it in time."

A contract signed with Garsu Pasaulis, a Lithuanian company, by the government in 2021 has failed to alleviate the ID crisis.

The shortage has been ongoing for several months, with reports of registry offices running out of plastic ID cards and resorting to issuing waiting passes.

The green waiting pass, a flimsy consolation, mocks the dream of a plastic ID. Banks won't recognise it, jobs slip through its grasp and dreams wither under its pale sheen.

"I came back from Malawi to open a bank account so I could send money to my family," says a dejected Tapiwa Nyatanga.

"But they won't accept the green paper. I'm stuck here, with no money and no way to get what I need."

Registrar-General Henry Machiri denied that there is a shortage of consumables.

"During the pre-election period, the government availed consumables and every registration office had consumables. So, that problem was addressed well before elections," Machiri said.

"Yes, you can go to an office and find the machine down or the network down, but the major problem was of consumables, which was addressed."

He added: "But since we use machines, today they can be up and tomorrow they are down. But when doing rollouts [of decentralisation], we can't do it all at once.

"So if there are offices that are not issuing out IDs  right now, the machines might have developed a fault, or network challenges. I can't tell the offices off the top of my head."

He, however, confirmed that the Harare registry office was currently processing a limited number of IDs — up to 220 per day.

"It depends on how many printers they have, but mostly if they are working normal time, they produce 200, 220 or 230. It will be unfair to make 500 people wait in queues when we know that they will not get them. I tell you, if we were to give green waiting passes only and set aside the plastic ID, we would give even up to 500 per day because the issuance is easy."

Aaron Hamauswa, a human rights activist said access to ID was a basic right.

"It's about our dignity, our ability to participate in society. The government is failing us and we need to make our voices heard," Hamauswa said.

The long wait is a tax on time, a test of patience, a burden borne on weary shoulders.

But in the hushed dawn of Harare, as the sun casts its first golden rays on the patient queuers, a message becomes clear: even in the face of adversity, the Zimbabwean spirit endures.

The dawn patrol marches on, driven by the unyielding dream of a card, a document.

Until then, they stand, they wait, they hope, their silent vigil a testament to a yearning for identity, for recognition, for a place in their own land.

Source - newsday
More on: #IDs, #Zimbabwe, #Chase

Comments


Must Read

Man remanded for unlawful drug dealing

4 hrs ago | 49 Views

Pastor nabbed for possessing of weed

4 hrs ago | 138 Views

Blaming Chamisa for not testing your ideas is being unreasonable

6 hrs ago | 178 Views

BREAKING: Zimbabwe Cricket Union turns Queens Sports Club into a Strip Club

9 hrs ago | 1098 Views

Mnangagwa cracks whip on top soldiers

11 hrs ago | 2450 Views

Chamisa's facial image belongs to CCC founded by MDC Alliance

12 hrs ago | 1583 Views

Chamisa's CCC faction warned against Parliament withdrawal

12 hrs ago | 829 Views

Welshman Ncube comes out to state the correct position on CCC turmoil

12 hrs ago | 1936 Views

Skepticism over Gukurahundi hearings

12 hrs ago | 149 Views

Umkhonto weSizwe fighter will never forget what a white man told him in Zimbabwe in 1980

12 hrs ago | 1220 Views

2 police officers killed driving across flooded river

12 hrs ago | 671 Views

Wet spell to persist in Zimbabwe

12 hrs ago | 417 Views

Trucks pile up on Zimbabwe side as SA runs out of parking space

12 hrs ago | 689 Views

Leviticus 20:13 - Pope approves blessings for same-sex couples

13 hrs ago | 595 Views

The role of religion in Zimbabwe politics

14 hrs ago | 184 Views

Shock as Amos Chibaya double crosses Chamisa with Tshabangu

17 hrs ago | 4010 Views

Armed robbers terrorise Beitbridge residents

18 hrs ago | 680 Views

WATCH: Cyril Ramaphosa responds to Jacob Zuma on MK

19 hrs ago | 1766 Views

Chamisa blocks Tshabangu from using his face image

19 hrs ago | 1823 Views

Minister Mhona dragged to court

19 hrs ago | 495 Views

School heads face disciplinary action over fee hikes

19 hrs ago | 409 Views

Sikhala solidarity rally on the cards

19 hrs ago | 547 Views

Recalled CCC members to contest by-elections

19 hrs ago | 555 Views

Tshabangu's by-elections challenged

19 hrs ago | 1020 Views

Travellers' nightmare at Beitbridge border

19 hrs ago | 579 Views

Soul Brothers drop Zimbabwe gig

19 hrs ago | 380 Views

No water for all Bulawayo suburbs

19 hrs ago | 291 Views

9 killed in head-on collision

19 hrs ago | 379 Views

Aircraft tyre burst disrupts flights at Zimbabwe's Mugabe Airport

19 hrs ago | 334 Views

to have unmanned border posts by next year?

19 hrs ago | 440 Views

Zimbabwe's 2024 school fees gazetted

19 hrs ago | 363 Views

China donates books to Zanu-PF ideology school

19 hrs ago | 45 Views

How Tanzanian football emerged from obscurity to break into the big league

18 Dec 2023 at 22:49hrs | 402 Views

Zambia's 'Kenyan-style' cancellation of legal international hunting tender denounced as communities hope uninterrupted internat

18 Dec 2023 at 20:51hrs | 628 Views

Stone and Water Resort hosts amateur boxing tournament

18 Dec 2023 at 20:44hrs | 107 Views

Zimbabwe's solution not necessarily in regime change but holding leaders accountable

18 Dec 2023 at 20:32hrs | 491 Views

Many rural and urban communities have no access to clean water: Zimcodd

18 Dec 2023 at 20:20hrs | 72 Views

Gokwe, Bindura councils fail to document evidence of devolution funds use

18 Dec 2023 at 20:19hrs | 132 Views

IOM celebrates International Migration day

18 Dec 2023 at 20:17hrs | 159 Views

Lawyer hits prison officer with lawsuit over partisan conduct

18 Dec 2023 at 20:15hrs | 393 Views

CCC fields double candidates for February 3 by-election

18 Dec 2023 at 20:05hrs | 592 Views

Chamisa cut ties with Welshman Ncube and Tendai Biti?

18 Dec 2023 at 19:31hrs | 2273 Views

Joseph Kalimbwe donates Starlink kit to Zimbabwe

18 Dec 2023 at 12:05hrs | 1606 Views

ZANU PF's Joseph Tshuma emerges lone nominee in Pelandaba-Tshabalala By-election

18 Dec 2023 at 11:18hrs | 1749 Views

Scandal erupts in Zimbabwe Young Farmers partnership with ADDI

18 Dec 2023 at 10:40hrs | 725 Views

'By-election to put the final nail in Ostallos Siziba political coffin'

18 Dec 2023 at 10:18hrs | 2943 Views

NGOZI MINE HEALTH DISASTER: Councilor Ntando Ndlovu steps in

18 Dec 2023 at 09:11hrs | 661 Views

WATCH: 'Strategic Ambiguity confuses me also' says Nelson Chamisa (satire)

18 Dec 2023 at 07:49hrs | 2143 Views

Mark Zuckerberg builds US$100 million underground house as he prepares for Doomsday

18 Dec 2023 at 07:26hrs | 3038 Views