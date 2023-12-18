Sikhala solidarity rally on the cards

News / Local

A SOLIDARITY rally demanding the release of Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) politician Job Sikhala is scheduled for Chitungwiza on Saturday.Sikhala has been in remand prison for more than a year following his arrest on July 14, 2022 on a charge of inciting public violence.Pro-democracy activist and national organiser of the scheduled rally Obert Masaraure said the event sought to amplify calls for justice, while expressing support for Sikhala.Masaraure, however, said they were still waiting for police clearance."We are waiting for the rally to be cleared. It's going to be in Chitungwiza. We are waiting for a response from the police," Masaraure said."We are also going to have our Wiwa Wednesday on Wednesday where we have a lecture series and we invite those who are close to Sikhala to give testimonies on the life of service and sacrifice."We will be announcing the speakers soon. We are glad that we have constituted a solidarity culture of up to five committees. We have committees which are focusing on mobilisation, communication, training and so on," Masaraure said.He said Sikhala's health and mental fortitude remained strong despite his incarceration."We are glad that he has managed to maintain his mental health. We are inspired by his commitments," he said."For us really, Sikhala is more than a person as he is now an idea of citizens engaging and serving for their country. So we want that value to be instilled among the next generations of citizens so that we have Sikhala as a brand of citizenship. So basically, this is what we are pursuing."Sikhala is accused of inciting party supporters to protest the brutal murder of CCC activist Moreblessing Ali last year.Her body was dismembered and the remains were dumped in a disused well.