Chamisa blocks Tshabangu from using his face image

by Staff reporter
19 hrs ago | Views
Nelson Chamisa, the leader of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), has formally objected to Secretary General Sengezo Tshabangu using his image on campaign materials. This development arises amidst internal conflicts within the opposition party, with Tshabangu recalling CCC Members of Parliament based on his claimed position as the Secretary General, a role the party asserts does not exist.

On Monday, Tshabangu endorsed his candidates for the upcoming February 3 by-elections, incorporating CCC symbols, which prominently feature Nelson Chamisa's face.

In a letter directed to the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC), Chamisa, through his legal representatives, emphasized that the use of party symbols by individuals not authorized by him constitutes a legal violation.

"We represent Advocate Nelson Chamisa, on whose behalf we communicate. Please acknowledge our professional involvement.

"Our client is the president of the Citizens' Coalition for Change political party, established on January 22, 2022.

"We understand that in June 2023, he granted specific candidates from the party permission to use his image as a logo in the harmonized elections conducted between August 23 and 24, 2023.

"Those granted permission to use his image had their nomination papers, as outlined in your records, signed in a letter dated June 15, 2023, and received by your office on the same day. A copy of the mentioned letter is attached for your reference.

"We have been informed that some individuals, not among those mentioned earlier, are illicitly employing our client's image for the purpose of misrepresentation and misleading the electorate. We wish to highlight that this is unlawful," stated the letter.

Last month, Tshabangu's candidates employed CCC party symbols in the by-elections, asserting his continued use of CCC symbols as a legitimate Secretary General.

