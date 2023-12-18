Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

2 police officers killed driving across flooded river

by Staff reporter
12 hrs ago | Views
Two police officers and their four-month-old daughter drowned after their vehicle was swept away as they attempted to cross the flooded Kana River which cuts across the road between Gomoza in Lupane and Kambe in Manoti, Gokwe.

Two other passengers aged 19 and 5 escaped from the Ford Ranger and swam to safety in the December 17 incident.

Police have named the dead as Moses Manyongodo, a 35-year-old police constable based at ZRP Lupane Traffic; his wife 30-year-old detective constable Ireen Muzamba and their daughter Hellen Manyongodo.

Manyongodo was driving towards Kambe Business Centre in Manoti when he found the Kana River flooded.

"He drove the vehicle into the flooded river in an attempt to cross. After getting to the middle of the bridge, the vehicle was swept away by the current for about 45 meters before it got submerged in the water. The three victims drowned whilst still in the vehicle. Their bodies were ferried to Gokwe South District Hospital mortuary," police said.

Manyongodo was off duty on the day and his wife was on maternity leave.

Source - The Herald
More on: #Police, #River, #Flood

Comments


Must Read

Man remanded for unlawful drug dealing

3 hrs ago | 44 Views

Pastor nabbed for possessing of weed

3 hrs ago | 120 Views

Blaming Chamisa for not testing your ideas is being unreasonable

5 hrs ago | 165 Views

BREAKING: Zimbabwe Cricket Union turns Queens Sports Club into a Strip Club

8 hrs ago | 1039 Views

Mnangagwa cracks whip on top soldiers

11 hrs ago | 2413 Views

Chamisa's facial image belongs to CCC founded by MDC Alliance

11 hrs ago | 1550 Views

Chamisa's CCC faction warned against Parliament withdrawal

11 hrs ago | 812 Views

Welshman Ncube comes out to state the correct position on CCC turmoil

11 hrs ago | 1921 Views

Skepticism over Gukurahundi hearings

11 hrs ago | 148 Views

Umkhonto weSizwe fighter will never forget what a white man told him in Zimbabwe in 1980

11 hrs ago | 1212 Views

Wet spell to persist in Zimbabwe

12 hrs ago | 412 Views

Trucks pile up on Zimbabwe side as SA runs out of parking space

12 hrs ago | 682 Views

Leviticus 20:13 - Pope approves blessings for same-sex couples

13 hrs ago | 592 Views

The role of religion in Zimbabwe politics

13 hrs ago | 184 Views

Shock as Amos Chibaya double crosses Chamisa with Tshabangu

17 hrs ago | 3990 Views

Armed robbers terrorise Beitbridge residents

18 hrs ago | 677 Views

WATCH: Cyril Ramaphosa responds to Jacob Zuma on MK

18 hrs ago | 1760 Views

Chamisa blocks Tshabangu from using his face image

18 hrs ago | 1821 Views

Minister Mhona dragged to court

18 hrs ago | 495 Views

School heads face disciplinary action over fee hikes

18 hrs ago | 409 Views

Sikhala solidarity rally on the cards

18 hrs ago | 547 Views

Zimbabweans chase elusive IDs

18 hrs ago | 482 Views

Recalled CCC members to contest by-elections

18 hrs ago | 555 Views

Tshabangu's by-elections challenged

18 hrs ago | 1018 Views

Travellers' nightmare at Beitbridge border

18 hrs ago | 579 Views

Soul Brothers drop Zimbabwe gig

18 hrs ago | 380 Views

No water for all Bulawayo suburbs

18 hrs ago | 289 Views

9 killed in head-on collision

18 hrs ago | 379 Views

Aircraft tyre burst disrupts flights at Zimbabwe's Mugabe Airport

18 hrs ago | 334 Views

to have unmanned border posts by next year?

18 hrs ago | 440 Views

Zimbabwe's 2024 school fees gazetted

18 hrs ago | 361 Views

China donates books to Zanu-PF ideology school

18 hrs ago | 45 Views

How Tanzanian football emerged from obscurity to break into the big league

18 Dec 2023 at 22:49hrs | 401 Views

Zambia's 'Kenyan-style' cancellation of legal international hunting tender denounced as communities hope uninterrupted internat

18 Dec 2023 at 20:51hrs | 625 Views

Stone and Water Resort hosts amateur boxing tournament

18 Dec 2023 at 20:44hrs | 107 Views

Zimbabwe's solution not necessarily in regime change but holding leaders accountable

18 Dec 2023 at 20:32hrs | 491 Views

Many rural and urban communities have no access to clean water: Zimcodd

18 Dec 2023 at 20:20hrs | 72 Views

Gokwe, Bindura councils fail to document evidence of devolution funds use

18 Dec 2023 at 20:19hrs | 131 Views

IOM celebrates International Migration day

18 Dec 2023 at 20:17hrs | 157 Views

Lawyer hits prison officer with lawsuit over partisan conduct

18 Dec 2023 at 20:15hrs | 393 Views

CCC fields double candidates for February 3 by-election

18 Dec 2023 at 20:05hrs | 592 Views

Chamisa cut ties with Welshman Ncube and Tendai Biti?

18 Dec 2023 at 19:31hrs | 2271 Views

Joseph Kalimbwe donates Starlink kit to Zimbabwe

18 Dec 2023 at 12:05hrs | 1603 Views

ZANU PF's Joseph Tshuma emerges lone nominee in Pelandaba-Tshabalala By-election

18 Dec 2023 at 11:18hrs | 1747 Views

Scandal erupts in Zimbabwe Young Farmers partnership with ADDI

18 Dec 2023 at 10:40hrs | 724 Views

'By-election to put the final nail in Ostallos Siziba political coffin'

18 Dec 2023 at 10:18hrs | 2941 Views

NGOZI MINE HEALTH DISASTER: Councilor Ntando Ndlovu steps in

18 Dec 2023 at 09:11hrs | 661 Views

WATCH: 'Strategic Ambiguity confuses me also' says Nelson Chamisa (satire)

18 Dec 2023 at 07:49hrs | 2140 Views

Mark Zuckerberg builds US$100 million underground house as he prepares for Doomsday

18 Dec 2023 at 07:26hrs | 3037 Views