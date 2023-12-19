Latest News Editor's Choice


Bosso's Peter Muduhwa could join Dembare

by Staff reporter
7 hrs ago
DYNAMOS are leaving nothing to chance going into the new season where they will play in the African Safari after adding lethal striker Obriel Chirinda to their roster.

He will officially be a Glamour Boy on January 1, 2024.

Highlanders defensive rock Peter Muduhwa could as well join the Harare giants in the next fortnight in what will be a major coup on the local football scene.

The Glamour Boys will represent the country in the CAF Confederation Cup following their triumph in the biggest knock-out tournament on land, the Chibuku Super Cup.

With no trusted goalscorer in the fold, DeMbare needed to act swiftly to get one before they plunge into the 2024 season where they will also attempt to win the league title.

And yesterday, Chirinda committed himself to DeMbare  with impressive Dynamos coach Genesis "Kaka" Mangombe having played a key role in luring the gunslinger home.

The 26-year-old was the toast of the just-ended season scoring for fun in Bulawayo Chiefs colours. He netted 12 goals, just one shy of Golden Boot winner Takunda Benhura of champions Ngezi Platinum Stars.

But Chirinda had missed a number of matches through national team commitments and injuries. He still went on to hit the net 12 times and deservedly clipped the second runner-up slot on the Soccer Stars calendar.

He will be expected to plug the scoring gap in the Dynamos' blunt strike-force which had Tinashe Makanda, Nyasha Chintuli, Eli Ilunga, Jayden Bakare and Elton Chikona this past season.

Bakare, Chintuli and Makanda are to be released either on loan or on permanent transfers.

The free-scoring striker who was almost snatched from Chiefs by Highlanders in July is leaving the Bulawayo team as a free agent.

Bulawayo Chiefs are reported to have breached the contract by failing to honour their part of the agreement and the issue is already being handled by the Footballers Union of Zimbabwe.

The latter have reportedly given the Glamour Boys the go ahead to sign Chirinda as a free agent.

"I cannot say a lot at the moment but Chirinda has been part of our long term plans as Dynamos Football Club," said Mangombe.

"We have been in contact with his camp and everything is looking good. We have principally agreed everything with the player.

"It is my hope that everything will go according to plan and we will be able to have Chirinda by January 1, 2024.

"We need to strengthen our attack going into 2024. Chirinda is a proven goal scorer who we have always wanted to have at our team.

"We struggled a lot in terms of goalscoring this past season. We had to look into this issue. That's what we are doing at the moment. We need to look at all departments but the strikeforce is the priority," said Mangombe.

Mangombe is understood to have been in contact with Muduhwa and everything is looking positive.

Although Dynamos were the most solid team defensively last season, they need to strengthen as well ahead of their return to the African Safari after about 10 years on the sidelines.

Muduhwa has been a pillar at Highlanders and the national team.

With his stay at Bosso coming to an end in two weeks and the defender yet to commit to a new deal, Dynamos can only hope for the best.

Zimpapers Sports understands that Muduhwa is keenly interested in joining the Glamour Boys and play in continental club competition.

All Dynamos defenders including Elvis Moyo, Emmanuel Jalai, Frank Makarati, Donald Dzvinyai, Tendaishe Magwaza and Kevin Moyo are all expected to stay.

Source - The Herald
