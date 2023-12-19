Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zanu-PF officials suspended over land theft

by Staff reporter
7 hrs ago | Views
Zanu-PF Manicaland provincial executive has suspended Mutare district co-ordinating committee chairperson Binali Yard and four party members for the illegal sale of land in the Gimboki area using the party name.

According to a letter sent to the Zanu-PF national chairperson Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, who also chairs the party's national disciplinary committee, Yard and his colleagues defied several warnings against parcelling out land in the area.

In his letter to Muchunguri-Kashiri, provincial chairperson Tawanda Mukodza confirmed Yard's suspension together with Brian Marange, Tawanda Ndawe, Webster Mudzimwa and Trust Matima.

Mukodza said the provincial disciplinary committee convened a disciplinary  hearing on December 12 this year.

"After going through the disciplinary process on the allegation put forward against the above-mentioned cadres as stated below; that, they defied the party order to stop parcelling of land at Gimboki area under Zanu-PF banner/as individual [sic]," the letter read.

"In light of the above, they were found guilty of repeatedly being disloyal to the party and by doing so, they breached the provisions of Article 3 (19) on expected duties of a party member.

"Therefore, the committee in its capacity has unanimously agreed to suspend the above-mentioned cadres from holding any party position for a period of five years in terms of the provisions of the party constitution Article 36 (513) (5)."

Zanu-PF leaders and some of the party's rogue supporters have been parcelling out land for residential purposes in several urban areas, especially undesignated land, including wetlands.

Government recently warned that people found occupying State land without authority from the Lands and Agriculture ministry would be prosecuted.

Lands and Agriculture minister, Anxious Masuka, said his ministry was the only government arm authorised to issue tenure documents on agricultural land.

He said all land applications should be made to district and provincial lands offices where applicants get waiting list numbers used to track progress.

Land applicants recommended for allocation have to wait to get tenure documents before occupying recommended pieces of land.

Source - newsday
More on: #Zanu-PF, #Land, #Theft

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabwe dams water levels rise

13 mins ago | 4 Views

1 South African shot dead, 3 arrested in Harare for robbery

20 mins ago | 11 Views

Gospel musician, Eric Moyo dies

1 hr ago | 365 Views

Is China good for Zimbabwe?

4 hrs ago | 278 Views

Player exodus looms at Bosso

4 hrs ago | 366 Views

Sengezo Tshabangu puts foes on notice

4 hrs ago | 1442 Views

Zimbabwe tops in beer drinkers' survey

6 hrs ago | 509 Views

Effective rains expected within the next two weeks

7 hrs ago | 901 Views

Chamisa urged to iron out issues with Biti, Ncube, Sikhala

7 hrs ago | 1171 Views

Masvingo residents tired of living in darkness

7 hrs ago | 194 Views

Zimbabwe, SA border chiefs meet in wake of undocumented children row

7 hrs ago | 283 Views

Mthuli Mthuli gives in to MPs' demands

7 hrs ago | 897 Views

Mthuli Ncube divorced from reality

7 hrs ago | 344 Views

Ziyambi, Prison boss dragged to court

7 hrs ago | 159 Views

Zimbabweans rush to beat January passport fee hike

7 hrs ago | 65 Views

6 family members perish in car crash

7 hrs ago | 421 Views

Bosso's Peter Muduhwa could join Dembare

7 hrs ago | 141 Views

Donald Trump suffers Kasukuwere fate

7 hrs ago | 897 Views

Man remanded for unlawful drug dealing

15 hrs ago | 232 Views

Pastor nabbed for possessing of weed

16 hrs ago | 605 Views

Blaming Chamisa for not testing your ideas is being unreasonable

18 hrs ago | 523 Views

BREAKING: Zimbabwe Cricket Union turns Queens Sports Club into a Strip Club

21 hrs ago | 2800 Views

Mnangagwa cracks whip on top soldiers

23 hrs ago | 3784 Views

Chamisa's facial image belongs to CCC founded by MDC Alliance

23 hrs ago | 2545 Views

Chamisa's CCC faction warned against Parliament withdrawal

24 hrs ago | 1185 Views

Welshman Ncube comes out to state the correct position on CCC turmoil

24 hrs ago | 2695 Views

Skepticism over Gukurahundi hearings

24 hrs ago | 186 Views

Umkhonto weSizwe fighter will never forget what a white man told him in Zimbabwe in 1980

24 hrs ago | 1758 Views

2 police officers killed driving across flooded river

24 hrs ago | 1004 Views

Wet spell to persist in Zimbabwe

19 Dec 2023 at 13:00hrs | 571 Views

Trucks pile up on Zimbabwe side as SA runs out of parking space

19 Dec 2023 at 12:56hrs | 1131 Views

Leviticus 20:13 - Pope approves blessings for same-sex couples

19 Dec 2023 at 11:48hrs | 774 Views

The role of religion in Zimbabwe politics

19 Dec 2023 at 11:20hrs | 218 Views

Shock as Amos Chibaya double crosses Chamisa with Tshabangu

19 Dec 2023 at 07:53hrs | 4676 Views

Armed robbers terrorise Beitbridge residents

19 Dec 2023 at 06:41hrs | 781 Views

WATCH: Cyril Ramaphosa responds to Jacob Zuma on MK

19 Dec 2023 at 06:28hrs | 2100 Views

Chamisa blocks Tshabangu from using his face image

19 Dec 2023 at 06:18hrs | 2010 Views

Minister Mhona dragged to court

19 Dec 2023 at 06:17hrs | 525 Views

School heads face disciplinary action over fee hikes

19 Dec 2023 at 06:17hrs | 437 Views

Sikhala solidarity rally on the cards

19 Dec 2023 at 06:16hrs | 604 Views

Zimbabweans chase elusive IDs

19 Dec 2023 at 06:16hrs | 546 Views

Recalled CCC members to contest by-elections

19 Dec 2023 at 06:16hrs | 601 Views

Tshabangu's by-elections challenged

19 Dec 2023 at 06:16hrs | 1112 Views

Travellers' nightmare at Beitbridge border

19 Dec 2023 at 06:15hrs | 660 Views

Soul Brothers drop Zimbabwe gig

19 Dec 2023 at 06:15hrs | 429 Views

No water for all Bulawayo suburbs

19 Dec 2023 at 06:14hrs | 331 Views

9 killed in head-on collision

19 Dec 2023 at 06:14hrs | 458 Views

Aircraft tyre burst disrupts flights at Zimbabwe's Mugabe Airport

19 Dec 2023 at 06:14hrs | 362 Views

to have unmanned border posts by next year?

19 Dec 2023 at 06:12hrs | 478 Views