Zanu-PF officials suspended over land theft

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Zanu-PF Manicaland provincial executive has suspended Mutare district co-ordinating committee chairperson Binali Yard and four party members for the illegal sale of land in the Gimboki area using the party name.According to a letter sent to the Zanu-PF national chairperson Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, who also chairs the party's national disciplinary committee, Yard and his colleagues defied several warnings against parcelling out land in the area.In his letter to Muchunguri-Kashiri, provincial chairperson Tawanda Mukodza confirmed Yard's suspension together with Brian Marange, Tawanda Ndawe, Webster Mudzimwa and Trust Matima.Mukodza said the provincial disciplinary committee convened a disciplinary hearing on December 12 this year."After going through the disciplinary process on the allegation put forward against the above-mentioned cadres as stated below; that, they defied the party order to stop parcelling of land at Gimboki area under Zanu-PF banner/as individual [sic]," the letter read."In light of the above, they were found guilty of repeatedly being disloyal to the party and by doing so, they breached the provisions of Article 3 (19) on expected duties of a party member."Therefore, the committee in its capacity has unanimously agreed to suspend the above-mentioned cadres from holding any party position for a period of five years in terms of the provisions of the party constitution Article 36 (513) (5)."Zanu-PF leaders and some of the party's rogue supporters have been parcelling out land for residential purposes in several urban areas, especially undesignated land, including wetlands.Government recently warned that people found occupying State land without authority from the Lands and Agriculture ministry would be prosecuted.Lands and Agriculture minister, Anxious Masuka, said his ministry was the only government arm authorised to issue tenure documents on agricultural land.He said all land applications should be made to district and provincial lands offices where applicants get waiting list numbers used to track progress.Land applicants recommended for allocation have to wait to get tenure documents before occupying recommended pieces of land.