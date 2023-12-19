Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Ziyambi, Prison boss dragged to court

by Staff reporter
7 hrs ago | Views
JUSTICE minister Ziyambi Ziyambi and Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS) Commissioner-General Moses Chihobvu have been taken to court for failing to sanction a prison officer for dabbling in partisan politics.

In an application filed at the High Court, Harare lawyer Tawanda Mudzuri is seeking an order for the dismissal of the prison officer and Zanu-PF activist Caroline Majongo.

Mudzuri accused Majongo of being actively involved in Zanu-PF politics in contravention of constitutional provisions that bar civil servants from engaging in active partisan politics.

Mudzuri, represented by Innocent Gonese of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights, recently filed an application at the High Court after prison authorities failed to respond to his letters requesting the instituting of disciplinary action against Majongo.

Majongo was allegedly involved in mobilising votes for the ruling party ahead of the disputed August elections.

So prominent was her role that senior Zanu-PF provincial officials, such as Mashonaland East secretary for security Jeremiah Chiwetu  and Retired Lieutenant-Colonel Samuel Makureya, wrote to ZPCS officials requesting leave of absence for Majongo from June 1, 2023 up to the end of elections.

In their request, Chiwetu and Retired Lieutenant-Colonel Makureya said the prison officer needed leave from official ZPCS duties so that she could carry out "national duty" — mobilising votes for  Zanu-PF.

Majongo holds the position of provincial deputy secretary in the ruling party's Women's League in Mashonaland East province.

In his application, Mudzuri wants the High Court to declare Majongo's active engagement in politics as a Zanu-PF member while still employed by the ZPCS a direct violation of section 208(3) of the Constitution.

Mudzuri also wants the High Court to charge Chihobvu and Ziyambi for failure to censure Majongo.

According to Mudzuri, by failing to sanction Majongo, Ziyambi and Chihobvu were in direct violation of section 231(1)(d) of the Constitution as read together with section 208(3).

Source - newsday
More on: #Ziyambi, #Prison, #Court

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabwe dams water levels rise

13 mins ago | 4 Views

1 South African shot dead, 3 arrested in Harare for robbery

20 mins ago | 11 Views

Gospel musician, Eric Moyo dies

1 hr ago | 365 Views

Is China good for Zimbabwe?

4 hrs ago | 278 Views

Player exodus looms at Bosso

4 hrs ago | 366 Views

Sengezo Tshabangu puts foes on notice

4 hrs ago | 1444 Views

Zimbabwe tops in beer drinkers' survey

6 hrs ago | 509 Views

Effective rains expected within the next two weeks

7 hrs ago | 901 Views

Chamisa urged to iron out issues with Biti, Ncube, Sikhala

7 hrs ago | 1172 Views

Masvingo residents tired of living in darkness

7 hrs ago | 194 Views

Zimbabwe, SA border chiefs meet in wake of undocumented children row

7 hrs ago | 284 Views

Mthuli Mthuli gives in to MPs' demands

7 hrs ago | 897 Views

Mthuli Ncube divorced from reality

7 hrs ago | 344 Views

Zanu-PF officials suspended over land theft

7 hrs ago | 242 Views

Zimbabweans rush to beat January passport fee hike

7 hrs ago | 65 Views

6 family members perish in car crash

7 hrs ago | 421 Views

Bosso's Peter Muduhwa could join Dembare

7 hrs ago | 141 Views

Donald Trump suffers Kasukuwere fate

7 hrs ago | 897 Views

Man remanded for unlawful drug dealing

15 hrs ago | 232 Views

Pastor nabbed for possessing of weed

16 hrs ago | 605 Views

Blaming Chamisa for not testing your ideas is being unreasonable

18 hrs ago | 523 Views

BREAKING: Zimbabwe Cricket Union turns Queens Sports Club into a Strip Club

21 hrs ago | 2800 Views

Mnangagwa cracks whip on top soldiers

23 hrs ago | 3784 Views

Chamisa's facial image belongs to CCC founded by MDC Alliance

23 hrs ago | 2545 Views

Chamisa's CCC faction warned against Parliament withdrawal

24 hrs ago | 1185 Views

Welshman Ncube comes out to state the correct position on CCC turmoil

24 hrs ago | 2695 Views

Skepticism over Gukurahundi hearings

24 hrs ago | 186 Views

Umkhonto weSizwe fighter will never forget what a white man told him in Zimbabwe in 1980

24 hrs ago | 1758 Views

2 police officers killed driving across flooded river

24 hrs ago | 1004 Views

Wet spell to persist in Zimbabwe

19 Dec 2023 at 13:00hrs | 571 Views

Trucks pile up on Zimbabwe side as SA runs out of parking space

19 Dec 2023 at 12:56hrs | 1131 Views

Leviticus 20:13 - Pope approves blessings for same-sex couples

19 Dec 2023 at 11:48hrs | 774 Views

The role of religion in Zimbabwe politics

19 Dec 2023 at 11:20hrs | 218 Views

Shock as Amos Chibaya double crosses Chamisa with Tshabangu

19 Dec 2023 at 07:53hrs | 4676 Views

Armed robbers terrorise Beitbridge residents

19 Dec 2023 at 06:41hrs | 781 Views

WATCH: Cyril Ramaphosa responds to Jacob Zuma on MK

19 Dec 2023 at 06:28hrs | 2100 Views

Chamisa blocks Tshabangu from using his face image

19 Dec 2023 at 06:18hrs | 2011 Views

Minister Mhona dragged to court

19 Dec 2023 at 06:17hrs | 525 Views

School heads face disciplinary action over fee hikes

19 Dec 2023 at 06:17hrs | 437 Views

Sikhala solidarity rally on the cards

19 Dec 2023 at 06:16hrs | 604 Views

Zimbabweans chase elusive IDs

19 Dec 2023 at 06:16hrs | 546 Views

Recalled CCC members to contest by-elections

19 Dec 2023 at 06:16hrs | 601 Views

Tshabangu's by-elections challenged

19 Dec 2023 at 06:16hrs | 1112 Views

Travellers' nightmare at Beitbridge border

19 Dec 2023 at 06:15hrs | 660 Views

Soul Brothers drop Zimbabwe gig

19 Dec 2023 at 06:15hrs | 429 Views

No water for all Bulawayo suburbs

19 Dec 2023 at 06:14hrs | 331 Views

9 killed in head-on collision

19 Dec 2023 at 06:14hrs | 458 Views

Aircraft tyre burst disrupts flights at Zimbabwe's Mugabe Airport

19 Dec 2023 at 06:14hrs | 362 Views

to have unmanned border posts by next year?

19 Dec 2023 at 06:12hrs | 478 Views