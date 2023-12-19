Ziyambi, Prison boss dragged to court

News / Local

by Staff reporter

JUSTICE minister Ziyambi Ziyambi and Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS) Commissioner-General Moses Chihobvu have been taken to court for failing to sanction a prison officer for dabbling in partisan politics.In an application filed at the High Court, Harare lawyer Tawanda Mudzuri is seeking an order for the dismissal of the prison officer and Zanu-PF activist Caroline Majongo.Mudzuri accused Majongo of being actively involved in Zanu-PF politics in contravention of constitutional provisions that bar civil servants from engaging in active partisan politics.Mudzuri, represented by Innocent Gonese of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights, recently filed an application at the High Court after prison authorities failed to respond to his letters requesting the instituting of disciplinary action against Majongo.Majongo was allegedly involved in mobilising votes for the ruling party ahead of the disputed August elections.So prominent was her role that senior Zanu-PF provincial officials, such as Mashonaland East secretary for security Jeremiah Chiwetu and Retired Lieutenant-Colonel Samuel Makureya, wrote to ZPCS officials requesting leave of absence for Majongo from June 1, 2023 up to the end of elections.In their request, Chiwetu and Retired Lieutenant-Colonel Makureya said the prison officer needed leave from official ZPCS duties so that she could carry out "national duty" — mobilising votes for Zanu-PF.Majongo holds the position of provincial deputy secretary in the ruling party's Women's League in Mashonaland East province.In his application, Mudzuri wants the High Court to declare Majongo's active engagement in politics as a Zanu-PF member while still employed by the ZPCS a direct violation of section 208(3) of the Constitution.Mudzuri also wants the High Court to charge Chihobvu and Ziyambi for failure to censure Majongo.According to Mudzuri, by failing to sanction Majongo, Ziyambi and Chihobvu were in direct violation of section 231(1)(d) of the Constitution as read together with section 208(3).