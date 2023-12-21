Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Mnangagwa begins annual leave

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
AFTER a hectic year where he commissioned more than 30 projects, campaigned and won an election resoundingly, President Mnangagwa is now officially on a month-long leave which he will spend in the country.

However, it is not all holiday for the President as he will be at hand to attend certain engagements where need arises, the Deputy Chief Secretary (Presidential Communications) Mr George Charamba announced in a statement yesterday.

"His Excellency the President, Dr E.D. Mnangagwa, this week begins his traditional annual month-long official leave. He intends to spend the break in the country, and will interrupt it now and then to fulfil certain fixtures requiring his personal attention. The two Vice Presidents, Gen (Retd) Dr C.G.D.N. Chiwenga, and Col (Retd) K.C.D. Mohadi will take turns to act while the President is on leave.

"As we wish His Excellency the President a restful break after what has been another hectic yet fulfilling year, we wish him, the First Lady and the First Family a merry Christmas and a prosperous 2024," said Mr Charamba.

It was indeed a busy schedule for the indefatigable President Mnangagwa who won the August presidential elections riding on the crest of life-changing achievements that have seen, among other breakthrough Zimbabwe achieving food security and a US$12 billion mining economy ahead of schedule.

From achieving food security, to building roads, dams, and other key infrastructure President Mnangagwa's administration has lived up to its promise of achieving development that leaves no one and no place behind.

The President has ended fuel queues, stabilised the economy, ended power outages, and turned the country's universities into hubs of industrialisation and modernisation.

In every part of the country, there are tangibles that have been delivered by President Mnangagwa through devolution and decentralisation.

When many thought the country would wobble and falter, Zimbabwe's economy has been the fastest growing in the region, buoyed by a resurgent mining sector that has been taken from a less than US$2 billion economy in 2017 to the present US$12 billion, together with milestones in the agriculture and tourism sectors.

During his swearing-in President Mnangagwa pledged to consolidate gains made in the first term and advance Zimbabwe's dream to become an upper middle class economy.

Source - The Herald

Comments


Must Read

Cop rapes grade 7 girl in police camp

8 mins ago | 9 Views

Police investigate corrupt Beitbridge detectives

47 mins ago | 66 Views

Mpilo plunged into darkness

2 hrs ago | 71 Views

'No reason to celebrate Unity Day'

2 hrs ago | 52 Views

Unity Day has lost its lustre

2 hrs ago | 22 Views

Teachers clash with Zec

2 hrs ago | 57 Views

Financial woes bite Bosso

2 hrs ago | 60 Views

Man attempts to kill cop with a sword

2 hrs ago | 89 Views

Police block Sikhala rally

2 hrs ago | 91 Views

Operators hike fares as holiday traffic surges

2 hrs ago | 73 Views

Zesa switches off power to Gweru water treatment plant over debt

2 hrs ago | 22 Views

South Africa to adopt Zimsec model

2 hrs ago | 100 Views

2 SA-based robbery gang in court

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

Chiwenga calls for responsible festivities

2 hrs ago | 22 Views

Zimbabwe police out in full force

2 hrs ago | 30 Views

Zanu, Zapu Unity Accord

2 hrs ago | 20 Views

Chamisa ally taken for questioning by police

9 hrs ago | 719 Views

Biti faction takes over Harare mayorship

9 hrs ago | 961 Views

Statement to mark the 2nd anniversary of the launch of the Freedom Alliance

16 hrs ago | 155 Views

Top 10 political Mamparas and Screw-ups in 2023

22 hrs ago | 1750 Views

Zim Ambassador Golf day Namibia off to a Good Start

21 Dec 2023 at 08:05hrs | 183 Views

Community Wildlife Scouts to complement sustainable human-wildlife relations - AWF

21 Dec 2023 at 07:53hrs | 117 Views

'Every South African has right to a free vote' Ramaphosa reaffirmed and yet resolved 'no regime change in Zimbabwe!'

20 Dec 2023 at 23:03hrs | 1409 Views

Media that serves the ruling elite is against the people!

20 Dec 2023 at 22:56hrs | 405 Views

Parting Thoughts from 2023 Zimbabwe Coconut Reforms

20 Dec 2023 at 22:45hrs | 322 Views

Zimbabwe: African Development Bank approves $25 million trade finance line of credit for Central Africa Building Society

20 Dec 2023 at 22:34hrs | 319 Views

Failure to comprehend CCC's sell-out on reforms is symptomatic of incurable stupidity and worse

20 Dec 2023 at 22:30hrs | 942 Views

Stanbic Bank donates US$20 000 for chemotherapy drugs to CAZ

20 Dec 2023 at 22:26hrs | 154 Views

Catholic priests bashed at a mine

20 Dec 2023 at 22:20hrs | 1954 Views

All set for DJ Tira and Holy Ten festival at Queen Sports Club

20 Dec 2023 at 19:42hrs | 613 Views

Dave Houghton resigns as Zimbabwe cricket coach

20 Dec 2023 at 18:19hrs | 441 Views

Bosso dismisses tech team announcement

20 Dec 2023 at 18:18hrs | 689 Views

Man kills twin brother over farmer's shoes

20 Dec 2023 at 18:17hrs | 811 Views

Zimbabwe dams water levels rise

20 Dec 2023 at 12:48hrs | 2490 Views

1 South African shot dead, 3 arrested in Harare for robbery

20 Dec 2023 at 12:41hrs | 2994 Views

Gospel musician, Eric Moyo dies

20 Dec 2023 at 11:53hrs | 2710 Views

Is China good for Zimbabwe?

20 Dec 2023 at 09:10hrs | 665 Views

Player exodus looms at Bosso

20 Dec 2023 at 09:08hrs | 1576 Views

Sengezo Tshabangu puts foes on notice

20 Dec 2023 at 09:03hrs | 5274 Views

Zimbabwe tops in beer drinkers' survey

20 Dec 2023 at 06:33hrs | 981 Views

Effective rains expected within the next two weeks

20 Dec 2023 at 06:30hrs | 1355 Views

Chamisa urged to iron out issues with Biti, Ncube, Sikhala

20 Dec 2023 at 06:16hrs | 1919 Views

Masvingo residents tired of living in darkness

20 Dec 2023 at 06:15hrs | 287 Views

Zimbabwe, SA border chiefs meet in wake of undocumented children row

20 Dec 2023 at 06:13hrs | 406 Views

Mthuli Mthuli gives in to MPs' demands

20 Dec 2023 at 06:13hrs | 1329 Views

Mthuli Ncube divorced from reality

20 Dec 2023 at 06:12hrs | 548 Views

Ziyambi, Prison boss dragged to court

20 Dec 2023 at 06:12hrs | 305 Views

Zanu-PF officials suspended over land theft

20 Dec 2023 at 06:12hrs | 454 Views

Zimbabweans rush to beat January passport fee hike

20 Dec 2023 at 06:11hrs | 163 Views