Chiwenga calls for responsible festivities

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Zimbabweans should engage in responsible merry-making during the festive season, and definitely not drink and drive, Acting President Constantino Chiwenga said yesterday.On Monday, Zimbabwe joins the rest of the world in celebrating Christmas Day but with the alignment of the public holidays this year around a weekend, for many, festivities start today as the country commemorates National Unity Day.Most families also take advantage of the festive period to visit friends and relatives, resulting in an increased volume of traffic on the roads.With many companies closed for business, merry-makers also take the time to partake in alcoholic beverages.It is against this background that Acting President Chiwenga urged people to be disciplined and avoid irresponsible merry-making such as drinking and driving."We are now approaching the end of the year and next Monday it will be Christmas Day, then the following week we will be celebrating the New Year. Let us celebrate these holidays responsibly," he said."If you decide to drink, then stay at home and stop loitering around. Then tell those around you to take you to bed if you are drunk, not to start planning about seeing or visiting others. We will die if we are irresponsible on the roads or drive when we are drunk."Acting President Chiwenga implored Zimbabweans to desist from drinking and driving to avoid unnecessary accident-related deaths."Dying in this way where you might have caused accidents because of drinking and driving is not good. We do not want to lose lives, and I want to urge all those who will be travelling around the country to exercise caution on our roads during the festive season," he said."Do not drink and drive. I wish you all a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year."