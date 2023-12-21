Latest News Editor's Choice


2 SA-based robbery gang in court

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Two suspected robbers, including a South African, who were part of a gang that arrived in the country for a robbery spree and attempted to rob a Chinese national, appeared in court yesterday.

The two and their accomplices panicked upon seeing detectives and exchanged gunshots with them while attempting to escape, leading to the death of another two in the gang.

Andrew Reabetore Masubelele (38) and Emmanuel Makamo, appeared before Harare regional magistrate Mr Donald Ndirowei charged with two counts of conspiracy to commit robbery and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm.

Prosecuting, Mr Anesu Chirenje alleged that on Saturday, the gang, conspired to rob Mr Hu Jiaguang in Kwekwe.

On the following day, Masubelele, Makamo and their two accomplices now deceased, arrived in Zimbabwe through the Beitbridge Border Post driving a maroon Ford Ranger on South African registration numbers, JG-04 GH GP.

While on their way, Makamo arranged their accommodation at a guest house in Arcadia, Harare, where they were accommodated on arrival.

The court heard that on December 19, detectives from CID Homicide Harare received information that the two and their accomplices were planning to rob Mr Hu and were using a gold Toyota Fortuner, a black Toyota Surf and a Black Honda Fit.

Detectives went to the guest lodge, but when the gang saw them they bolted out of the house with Jabulani Ngobeni, now deceased, firing towards the detectives and a shootout ensued. Ngobeni was shot, disarmed and arrested.

The rest of the gang was arrested.

One of the accused's accomplices, Godknows Machingura (now deceased) who had gone to make surveillance on the movements of Mr Hu in Shamva, started sending WhatsApp chats to Makamo informing them of the vehicle registration numbers of his vehicle.

Masubelele later lured Machingura to Morgan High School in Arcadia.

Machingura arrived driving a black Honda Fit which was hired by Makamo.

 Upon arrival at Morgan High School, Machingura noticed the presence of detectives and sped off, firing at the detectives and the detectives returned fire, leading to him being shot and subsequently arrested.

Machingura was rushed to hospital, but succumbed to the injuries sustained during the shootout.

Source - The Herald

