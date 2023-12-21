Zesa switches off power to Gweru water treatment plant over debt

News / Local

by Staff reporter

GWANDA Town has run dry after Zesa disconnected the town's water treatment plant over a debt of $423 million.The town has gone for two days without water after the power supply was disconnected on Wednesday 20 December. Authorities have indicated that they are seized with the matter and have since urged ratepayers to settle their bills.Council is owed over $6 billion by ratepayers."Residents of the town and all stakeholders are hereby informed that the water treatment plant has been disconnected by ZETDC due to an outstanding debt of over $423 million. As a result, there shall be a shortage of water till supplies are restored."You are urged to use the little water that's still available sparingly till electricity supplies are restored and normal pumping is commenced. Whilst negotiations are still going on between the municipality and the power utility to resolve the matter amicably, you are encouraged to honour your bills in order for the municipality to be able to pay its commitments," reads a statement from the municipality.