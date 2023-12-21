Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Operators hike fares as holiday traffic surges

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
MAJOR bus termini, depots and popular hiking spots in Bulawayo were yesterday a hive of activity as bustling crowds of people jostled to catch buses to travel to various destinations ahead of Christmas.

Some companies closed yesterday for the annual Christmas holiday shutdown.

The number of travellers using Beitbridge Border Post increased as Zimbabweans based in Eswatini, Lesotho and South Africa returned home for the Christmas and New Year's holidays.

Authorities at Beitbridge Border Post said there has been an increase in the number of travellers entering the country through the port of entry.

Yesterday, the border post was a hive of activity as travellers moved to and from Zimbabwe.

Official border statistics show that an average of 24 000 travellers, 2 000 light vehicles, 1 000 commercial trucks and 200 buses are crossing the border daily.

At Renkini, there was a commotion as scores of travellers jostled to catch buses. Bus crews could be seen trying to outdo each other as they touted for passengers.

There was a continuous inflow and outflow of buses with a scramble between those who wanted to alight from the buses and those intending to board.

Equally, the terminus was abuzz with vendors selling their wares, from food items to trinkets. The vendors shouted out their prices as they advertised their wares to hordes of travellers.

Transport operators plying rural routes have also increased fares capitalising on an increase in the number of people travelling to their homes to spend Christmas with their families.

A snap survey by the Chronicle yesterday revealed that buses plying the Bulawayo-Nkayi route are now charging US$20 for a single trip up from US$10.

Buses plying the Bulawayo-Kezi route are now charging US$5 from US$3 while kombis are charging US$7.

Buses are charging US$10 for a trip from Bulawayo to Lupane while those travelling to Binga will have to fork out US$15. Previously they charged US$10 for a single trip.

Transport operators who spoke to the Chronicle yesterday attributed the fare increase to the holiday rush which has prompted them to increase the number of trips to meet the demand.

A bus driver plying the Bulawayo-Nkayi route, Mr Benedict Ngwenya said: "Usually, during this time of the year, there is demand and this forces us to increase the number of trips, which translates to more fuel consumption hence the increase in fares."

"We also have some people who opt to send their groceries home, and we charge the luggage depending on the weight," said Mr Ngwenya.

A vendor operating at Renkini, Mr Witness Ncube said due to the predicted El Nino-induced drought, business was low.

"I sell farming implements such as hoes, and ploughs and during this time of the year, business is brisk. However, this year, business is low and I guess it is because of low rainfall patterns," he said.

A passenger Mrs Sihle Sithole said despite the fare hike, she was excited to be visiting her parents in Nkayi for Christmas.

"This is the only time we get a chance to visit our parents in the rural areas because of work and other commitments. The bus fare has increased, but all the same, I am happy since I will able to spend Christmas with my parents and children," she said.

Bulawayo Bus Operators Association chairman Mr Patrick Dube urged drivers to prioritise the safety of passengers.

"As bus operators, we always advise our drivers to adhere to road traffic laws, especially during holidays such as this one when there would be a lot of movement and road traffic accidents," he said.

Police and the Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe (TSCZ) are also running a road safety campaign to educate people on the importance of adhering to road traffic laws to avoid accidents.

In an interview yesterday, TSCZ communications officer Ms Lucy Kuwandira said the campaign started on 18 December and will run until 7 January.

"The theme for this campaign is ‘Together we can save lives'. We chose these dates because this is when most people will be travelling for the festive holidays. The campaign is targeting everyone who uses the roads because it is everyone's responsibility to protect each other from any accidents that happen on the road," she said.

Ms Kuwandira urged motorists to adhere to traffic laws and attributed most of the accidents to human error such as speeding and drunk driving.

"The campaign is being run from highways where roadblocks have been mounted and we are working with the police. Traffic safety officers and the police are educating people on these roadblocks because we want an accident-free festive season," she said.

Meanwhile, Bulawayo acting police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele said they have deployed more officers to enforce traffic rules and regulations and combat crime during the holiday period.

She said police will be conducting patrols throughout the city.

"We also have deployed enough manpower to do patrols during the holiday. For those who will be travelling and leaving their homes unattended, they should inform us so that we are on the lookout," said Asst Insp Msebele.

"We do not charge people for such services. People should just come and report at their nearest station and police will make sure they go and check the house regularly."

Source - newsday
More on: #Tarrif, #Holiday, #Surge

Comments


Must Read

Cop rapes grade 7 girl in police camp

14 mins ago | 13 Views

Police investigate corrupt Beitbridge detectives

53 mins ago | 71 Views

Mpilo plunged into darkness

2 hrs ago | 78 Views

'No reason to celebrate Unity Day'

2 hrs ago | 55 Views

Unity Day has lost its lustre

2 hrs ago | 24 Views

Teachers clash with Zec

2 hrs ago | 57 Views

Financial woes bite Bosso

2 hrs ago | 64 Views

Man attempts to kill cop with a sword

2 hrs ago | 90 Views

Police block Sikhala rally

2 hrs ago | 93 Views

Zesa switches off power to Gweru water treatment plant over debt

2 hrs ago | 24 Views

South Africa to adopt Zimsec model

2 hrs ago | 106 Views

2 SA-based robbery gang in court

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

Chiwenga calls for responsible festivities

2 hrs ago | 23 Views

Zimbabwe police out in full force

2 hrs ago | 32 Views

Mnangagwa begins annual leave

2 hrs ago | 50 Views

Zanu, Zapu Unity Accord

2 hrs ago | 20 Views

Chamisa ally taken for questioning by police

9 hrs ago | 721 Views

Biti faction takes over Harare mayorship

9 hrs ago | 969 Views

Statement to mark the 2nd anniversary of the launch of the Freedom Alliance

16 hrs ago | 156 Views

Top 10 political Mamparas and Screw-ups in 2023

22 hrs ago | 1752 Views

Zim Ambassador Golf day Namibia off to a Good Start

21 Dec 2023 at 08:05hrs | 184 Views

Community Wildlife Scouts to complement sustainable human-wildlife relations - AWF

21 Dec 2023 at 07:53hrs | 118 Views

'Every South African has right to a free vote' Ramaphosa reaffirmed and yet resolved 'no regime change in Zimbabwe!'

20 Dec 2023 at 23:03hrs | 1411 Views

Media that serves the ruling elite is against the people!

20 Dec 2023 at 22:56hrs | 406 Views

Parting Thoughts from 2023 Zimbabwe Coconut Reforms

20 Dec 2023 at 22:45hrs | 322 Views

Zimbabwe: African Development Bank approves $25 million trade finance line of credit for Central Africa Building Society

20 Dec 2023 at 22:34hrs | 320 Views

Failure to comprehend CCC's sell-out on reforms is symptomatic of incurable stupidity and worse

20 Dec 2023 at 22:30hrs | 944 Views

Stanbic Bank donates US$20 000 for chemotherapy drugs to CAZ

20 Dec 2023 at 22:26hrs | 154 Views

Catholic priests bashed at a mine

20 Dec 2023 at 22:20hrs | 1956 Views

All set for DJ Tira and Holy Ten festival at Queen Sports Club

20 Dec 2023 at 19:42hrs | 613 Views

Dave Houghton resigns as Zimbabwe cricket coach

20 Dec 2023 at 18:19hrs | 442 Views

Bosso dismisses tech team announcement

20 Dec 2023 at 18:18hrs | 689 Views

Man kills twin brother over farmer's shoes

20 Dec 2023 at 18:17hrs | 811 Views

Zimbabwe dams water levels rise

20 Dec 2023 at 12:48hrs | 2496 Views

1 South African shot dead, 3 arrested in Harare for robbery

20 Dec 2023 at 12:41hrs | 2994 Views

Gospel musician, Eric Moyo dies

20 Dec 2023 at 11:53hrs | 2710 Views

Is China good for Zimbabwe?

20 Dec 2023 at 09:10hrs | 665 Views

Player exodus looms at Bosso

20 Dec 2023 at 09:08hrs | 1577 Views

Sengezo Tshabangu puts foes on notice

20 Dec 2023 at 09:03hrs | 5275 Views

Zimbabwe tops in beer drinkers' survey

20 Dec 2023 at 06:33hrs | 981 Views

Effective rains expected within the next two weeks

20 Dec 2023 at 06:30hrs | 1355 Views

Chamisa urged to iron out issues with Biti, Ncube, Sikhala

20 Dec 2023 at 06:16hrs | 1919 Views

Masvingo residents tired of living in darkness

20 Dec 2023 at 06:15hrs | 287 Views

Zimbabwe, SA border chiefs meet in wake of undocumented children row

20 Dec 2023 at 06:13hrs | 406 Views

Mthuli Mthuli gives in to MPs' demands

20 Dec 2023 at 06:13hrs | 1329 Views

Mthuli Ncube divorced from reality

20 Dec 2023 at 06:12hrs | 548 Views

Ziyambi, Prison boss dragged to court

20 Dec 2023 at 06:12hrs | 306 Views

Zanu-PF officials suspended over land theft

20 Dec 2023 at 06:12hrs | 454 Views

Zimbabweans rush to beat January passport fee hike

20 Dec 2023 at 06:11hrs | 163 Views