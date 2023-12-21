Latest News Editor's Choice


Mnangagwa's ED-UNZA Scholarship Fund raises US$600,000

by Staff reporter
THE ED-UNZA (University of Zambia) Scholarship raised US$600 000 during a fundraising dinner held at State House two weeks ago.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa is the patron of the fund, which was founded in November 2019 to provide full scholarships for students studying primarily at the University of Zambia and at other universities around Zimbabwe.

Beneficiaries have to be academically talented students from extremely disadvantaged backgrounds.

Orphans and students raised in singleparent households, in particular girls, are given preference for the scholarship.

This year the ED UNZA fundraiser saw a number of corporates buying tables and auctioning for photographs with the patron.

Students are drawn from across the 10 provinces of Zimbabwe and each year five students from Zambia are chosen to study in Zimbabwe to build on cultural exchange between the two countries.

Innscor, Bikita Minerals, Masimba Holdings, Pro Plastics, PPC Zimbabwe, Jin An Corportation, Makomo Engineering, First Capital Bank, Oxford Properties, Nyaradzo Group of Companies, FBC, Fossil Contractors, Grant Thornton, Zuva Petroleum, CP Chemicals, Africa Steel, Tongaat Hulett, Better Brands, Sakunda, Tel One, Faramatsi, Exodus and Company, FSG, Liquid Technologies and Seed Co were among the corporates that partnered with ED UNZA Scholarship programme to make dreams come true for the students plucked from the villages, some were herding cattle, to study towards engineering, law, mining, agricultural sciences and medicine.

In his speech, President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Dr. Emmerson D Mnangagwa narrated how he was unable to complete school after joining the liberation struggle. While serving his 10-year sentence commuted from death penalty, he made full use of his time to educate himself, from O level through to his Law Degree.

He attributed his success in completing his education to good Samaritans, a Jesuit priest, his fellow inmates and leaders, like the late President Robert Mugabe who taught in Prison.

He described how his passion for education was born during this time and how he was impressed by the lawyers who defended him from Scanlen and Holderness, that managed to get the death sentence commuted to a 10-year prison sentence.

At that moment he decided he wanted to be a lawyer and fight for justice.

The Patron also intimated that his desire was to empower those students who were in a hopeless situation like he once was.

Education opened doors for him and he believes in giving back to the community and this was his way of paying back.

He particularly was keen to see the education of the girl child and give them equal opportunities to make a difference in their lives.

President Mnangagwa thanked the corporates and captains of industry that had come on board to assist the beneficiaries.

Since 2021 when the first fundraising dinner was held, the ED UNZA Scholarship Trust has raised over US$1 million which is currently catering for 50 students through paying tuition, boarding fees, supplying laptops to each beneficiary, living allowances and medical insurance.

His Excellency thanked the companies that had offered internships to Zambian beneficiaries such as Dairiboard Zimbabwe, Chinhoyi University Fisheries and Faramatsi that donated a 36 seater luxury coach to transport the students to and from Lusaka.

Corporates or individuals that may want to donate can contactShamiso Nhodza for banking details. pa@edunza.co.zw.

Source - the independent

